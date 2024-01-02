en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Madonna Ushers in the New Year with Family Reunion and Anticipated Celebration Tour

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:23 pm EST
Madonna Ushers in the New Year with Family Reunion and Anticipated Celebration Tour

The Queen of Pop, Madonna, rang in the New Year with a family reunion that brought together all her six children in a grand celebration on the Caribbean island of Saint Barthélemy. The musical icon, aged 65, offered glimpses of the festivities on her Instagram account, including her own image in an elegant lacy bustier and a high-end $750 Gucci hat. Her post was underscored with lyrics from Inner City’s ‘Good Life’ — a fitting description of the family’s holiday.

Madonna’s Family: A Blend of Roots and Wings

Sharing the limelight was Madonna’s eldest daughter, Lourdes Maria ‘Lola’ Ciccone Leon, who recently made waves with her cover of Judy Garland’s classic ‘The Boy Next Door’. Also in the frame was her son, Rocco Ritchie, an expressionist painter who goes by the moniker ‘Rhed’. The reunion was a full house, with Chifundo Mercy James, Estere and Stella Ciccone, and David Banda Mwale Ciccone also in attendance. The shared moments highlighted not just the close-knit bond they share, but also the diverse tapestry of biologically born and adopted children that make up Madonna’s family.

Triumph Over Health Scare

This New Year’s Eve family gathering held a special significance in the wake of Madonna’s severe health scare in June last year. The singer was hospitalized following a serious bacterial infection that necessitated a 48-hour medically induced coma. The ordeal, however, saw her children standing steadfast by her side, a testament to the strong family bond. Madonna reflected on the fragility and significance of life and family during her December concert in Brooklyn, a sentiment that resonated deeply with her fans.

Looking Ahead: The Celebration Tour

As the New Year dawns, Madonna is all set to embark on her much-anticipated Celebration Tour, commencing in Boston on January 8. The tour promises to be a spectacle, featuring impressive stage designs and performances that pay homage to her illustrious career spanning decades. Apart from the tour, January holds another significant date for the family as they gear up to celebrate Mercy James’ 18th birthday on January 22. With the health scare behind her, Madonna is looking ahead, embracing life and her career with renewed vigor.

0
United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Epstein Case Reignites Debate with Expected Release of Court Documents

By Mahnoor Jehangir

US Politics Resume Post-Recess: A Deep Dive into the Political Landscape

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Paula Abdul Files Lawsuit Against British TV Executive Alleging Sexual Assault

By BNN Correspondents

Taylor Swift Fans Warned Over Ticket Scalping Risk

By BNN Correspondents

The Road to 'Normalization': Navigating the Uncertain Future of the U. ...
@Business · 9 mins
The Road to 'Normalization': Navigating the Uncertain Future of the U. ...
heart comment 0
Trump’s Rhetoric of Vengeance Resounds with Republican Voters

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resounds with Republican Voters
The 2024 Presidential Election: Key Players and Potential Outcomes

By Muthana Al-Najjar

The 2024 Presidential Election: Key Players and Potential Outcomes
South Korea and U.S. to Complete Strengthened Deterrence Regime by Mid-2024

By BNN Correspondents

South Korea and U.S. to Complete Strengthened Deterrence Regime by Mid-2024
Aviation Alert: Dense Fog Leads to IFR Conditions in Pacific Northwest

By Geeta Pillai

Aviation Alert: Dense Fog Leads to IFR Conditions in Pacific Northwest
Latest Headlines
World News
Epstein Case Reignites Debate with Expected Release of Court Documents
2 mins
Epstein Case Reignites Debate with Expected Release of Court Documents
Unconscious Man with Serious Burns Receives Immediate Medical Attention
2 mins
Unconscious Man with Serious Burns Receives Immediate Medical Attention
Chris Hemsworth's 2024 Resolutions Amid Speculation About Relationship with Elsa Pataky
2 mins
Chris Hemsworth's 2024 Resolutions Amid Speculation About Relationship with Elsa Pataky
US Politics Resume Post-Recess: A Deep Dive into the Political Landscape
2 mins
US Politics Resume Post-Recess: A Deep Dive into the Political Landscape
Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Review Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir
3 mins
Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Review Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir
Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann Slams Congress; Questions Republic Day Parade Exclusion
4 mins
Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann Slams Congress; Questions Republic Day Parade Exclusion
Paraguay Declares Alert As Covid-19 and Influenza Cases Surge
4 mins
Paraguay Declares Alert As Covid-19 and Influenza Cases Surge
Chipolopolo Gears Up for Africa Cup of Nations with Jeddah Camp
6 mins
Chipolopolo Gears Up for Africa Cup of Nations with Jeddah Camp
Saskatchewan Halts Federal Carbon Levy Collection in Challenge to Ottawa
10 mins
Saskatchewan Halts Federal Carbon Levy Collection in Challenge to Ottawa
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
5 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app