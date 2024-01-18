Madonna, Live Nation, and Barclays Center Face Lawsuit Over Late Concert Start

Two New York City men, Michael Fellows of Brooklyn and Jonathan Hadden of the Bronx, have leveled a class-action lawsuit against pop icon Madonna, event organizer Live Nation, and Barclays Center for what they claim are "unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive trade practices". The dispute centers around a late-starting concert that took place on December 13, part of Madonna's 'Celebration' tour.

Dispute Over Concert Timing

The plaintiffs argue that the tickets for the concert indicated an 8:30 p.m. start time, but Madonna didn't grace the stage until after 10:45 p.m. The delayed start resulted in the concert ending at 1 a.m., causing the men difficulties with transportation and impacting their work and family responsibilities the following day.

Seeking Class Action Status

The lawsuit, filed in Brooklyn federal court, seeks class action status to represent others who may have been similarly affected by the late start times of Madonna's concerts. The plaintiffs allege a breach of contract, noting Madonna's history of late concert starts, including on her 2019 'Madame X' tour. In previous instances, concertgoers have settled or dismissed their claims against Madonna and the involved parties.

Madonna's Health and Tour Rescheduling

The lawsuit comes at a challenging time for Madonna, who had to delay the start of her tour from July to October due to a serious bacterial infection. Representatives for Madonna, Live Nation, and Barclays Center have not yet responded to the lawsuit.