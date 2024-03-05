Madison's The Flavor That Kills Unveils 'Book of Secrits': A New Sonic Chapter

Madison's music scene witnesses a thrilling evolution as The Flavor That Kills releases their third album, 'Book of Secrits,' marking a significant departure from their funk-inspired beginnings. This powerhouse quartet, consisting of Christian Burnson, Ryan Corcoran, Eric Hartz, and Educational Davis, is ready to electrify audiences with their latest work and an upcoming album release show at The Bur Oak on March 15.

Formation and Evolution

The band's journey began in 2012, emerging from the convergence of members from three local bands. Christian Burnson and Ryan Corcoran first crossed paths two decades ago, leading to a series of musical collaborations that eventually formed The Flavor That Kills. With each member bringing over a decade of experience from previous projects, the band has crafted a unique sound they describe as soul punk, blending elements of soul, blues, and rock. Their latest album, 'Book of Secrits,' showcases this evolution with the addition of Educational Davis' guitar prowess, further enriching their sound.

Collaborative Creativity

The band's creative process is a collective endeavor, with songwriting and arrangement being collaborative efforts. 'Book of Secrits' features tracks that were developed organically, some penned during the recording process itself. The involvement of engineer and mixer Beau Sorenson, known for his work with Death Cab For Cutie and Superchunk, added an extra layer of innovation to the album's production. Recorded at Madison's Coney Island Studios, the album aims to capture the electrifying essence of their live performances, emphasizing the band's dynamic energy and cohesive sound.

A New Chapter

With 'Book of Secrits,' The Flavor That Kills not only introduces a new chapter in their musical journey but also reinforces their standing in Madison's music scene. Their departure from the retro sounds of the Fender Rhodes to a more guitar-centric lineup signifies a bold step forward, embracing change and experimentation. The upcoming album release show promises to be a celebration of this new direction, offering fans a firsthand experience of the band's evolved sound and unyielding spirit.

As The Flavor That Kills continues to navigate the intersections of musical genres, their story is one of perseverance, collaboration, and transformation. Their ability to adapt and evolve speaks volumes about their dedication to their craft and their commitment to delivering memorable musical experiences. The release of 'Book of Secrits' not only marks a new sonic chapter for the band but also sets the stage for their continued influence on Madison's vibrant music scene.