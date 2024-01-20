Madison County Sees Active Real Estate Market with Diverse Investments

In a series of noteworthy real estate transactions recorded between October 30 and November 10, 2023, Madison County bore witness to an active property market, reflecting a vibrant mix of residential and commercial sales. These sales, which ranged from nominal amounts as low as $1 to a high of $875,000, underscored the diverse investment and property options in the region.

Diversity of Transactions

From residences to land and commercial spaces, the transactions spanned a broad spectrum of property types and sizes. A standout residential transaction featured the sale of a property at 3355 Constine Bridge Rd, Cazenovia, sold by Dorothy Bushneck/exr to David Bushneck for $140,000. This sale, like others, weaves into the fabric of the region’s residential dynamics, reflecting both personal decisions and investment strategies.

Significant Commercial Deal

On the commercial front, a substantial transaction involved Becno Estates selling a property to Chenango Court Mgt at Rte 12B, Madison for $875,000. This deal exemplifies the scale of commercial investment in Madison County and marks a significant milestone in the region's business landscape.

Active Market across Madison County

Further transactions highlighted the brisk real estate climate in areas such as Oneida, Chittenango, and Canastota. Properties like 323 Falls Blvd and 2929 Hamlin Ave were sold for $170,000 and $335,000 respectively, indicating the ongoing real estate activity and the potential for both buyers and sellers in these localities.

The transactions are a testament to the economic dynamics of Madison County, reflecting a blend of residential moves and business investments. As each property changes hands, it contributes to the region's evolving landscape and underlines the vitality of its real estate market.