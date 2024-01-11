en English
Economy

Madison County Embarks on a Broadband Revolution with $13.7M Grant

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
Madison County Embarks on a Broadband Revolution with $13.7M Grant

Imagine living in an era where high-speed internet is not a luxury but a fundamental amenity. This is the reality that Madison County, Idaho, is weaving for its residents. The county has been allocated a massive $13.7 million grant from the State of Idaho Capital Project Fund. This fund will fuel the development and execution of a high-speed fiber-to-the-home project, a significant leap in the county’s technological infrastructure.

Partnering to Bridge the Digital Divide

In an ambitious endeavor, Madison County is partnering with Fybercom, a local company based in Idaho Falls. Together, they aim to bring high-speed fiber internet to almost 3,000 homes across the county. The total budget for the project surpasses $17.6 million, incorporating grant-match contributions from both Madison County and Fybercom.

Benefits of High-Speed Fiber Internet

According to Paul Sorensen, Madison County’s Information Technology Manager, the benefits of this project extend beyond just faster internet speeds. It promises increased reliability, enabling improved remote work and online education capabilities, and a potential surge in local economic growth. This initiative is not only an upgrade in technology but a significant stride towards inclusive growth and development.

Rollout and Pricing

The wheels of this project are already in motion, with service expected to roll out in phases between 2023 and 2026. The pricing for the new internet service is designed to be affordable, ranging from $39 to $68.99 per month, depending on speed. Notably, there are no installation or activation fees, and lower-income families may receive assistance with monthly costs. This equitable pricing strategy further emphasizes the county’s commitment to bridging the digital divide.

Economy United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

