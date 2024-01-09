Madelyn Cline Steps forward as Revlon’s Newest Global Brand Ambassador

Acclaimed ‘Outer Banks’ actress, Madelyn Cline, has been declared the newest Global Brand Ambassador for Revlon, joining the esteemed company of Ashley Graham and Megan Thee Stallion. The 26-year-old expressed her elation over this development, sharing her love for makeup and its capacity to inspire creativity and confidence among women.

Cline’s Vibrant Start with Revlon

Cline’s inaugural campaign with Revlon showcases her in vibrant red lipstick, a bold symbol of the empowerment and audacity the brand seeks to cultivate. Revlon’s Chief Marketing Officer, Martine Williamson, lauded Cline for her embodiment of the brand’s mission to foster a liberated beauty reflecting independence and confidence.

Battling the Cold and Filming ‘Outer Banks’

Amidst her new role with Revlon, Cline is also engrossed in filming the series ‘Outer Banks’ during winter. Despite acknowledging her preference for warmth over cold, she highlights the importance of maintaining self-care routines such as exercise and skincare to ensure wellness during shoots.

Skincare – The Foundation of Good Makeup

Her emphasis on skincare, influenced by her mother, is viewed as the foundation for good makeup. Cline’s personal life too garnered attention with her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, with whom she has been romantically involved since the autumn.