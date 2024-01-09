en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Madelyn Cline Steps forward as Revlon’s Newest Global Brand Ambassador

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:29 pm EST
Madelyn Cline Steps forward as Revlon’s Newest Global Brand Ambassador

Acclaimed ‘Outer Banks’ actress, Madelyn Cline, has been declared the newest Global Brand Ambassador for Revlon, joining the esteemed company of Ashley Graham and Megan Thee Stallion. The 26-year-old expressed her elation over this development, sharing her love for makeup and its capacity to inspire creativity and confidence among women.

Cline’s Vibrant Start with Revlon

Cline’s inaugural campaign with Revlon showcases her in vibrant red lipstick, a bold symbol of the empowerment and audacity the brand seeks to cultivate. Revlon’s Chief Marketing Officer, Martine Williamson, lauded Cline for her embodiment of the brand’s mission to foster a liberated beauty reflecting independence and confidence.

Battling the Cold and Filming ‘Outer Banks’

Amidst her new role with Revlon, Cline is also engrossed in filming the series ‘Outer Banks’ during winter. Despite acknowledging her preference for warmth over cold, she highlights the importance of maintaining self-care routines such as exercise and skincare to ensure wellness during shoots.

Skincare – The Foundation of Good Makeup

Her emphasis on skincare, influenced by her mother, is viewed as the foundation for good makeup. Cline’s personal life too garnered attention with her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, with whom she has been romantically involved since the autumn.

0
Fashion United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
3 mins ago
Daisy Ridley Shines at Film Premiere, Confirms Return to Star Wars
Daisy Ridley, the 31-year-old British actress, renowned for her role in the Star Wars saga, utterly charmed attendees at the premiere of her latest film ‘Sometimes I Think About Dying’. The event took place at UGC Les Halles in Paris, a significant hub of French cinematic culture. Known for her consistently sophisticated style, Ridley didn’t
Daisy Ridley Shines at Film Premiere, Confirms Return to Star Wars
Fashion Highlights from the 81st Golden Globe Awards and Other Celeb Events
2 hours ago
Fashion Highlights from the 81st Golden Globe Awards and Other Celeb Events
Belize City Council Ushers in New Year with New Uniforms
2 hours ago
Belize City Council Ushers in New Year with New Uniforms
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Latest Headlines
World News
'Dancing On Ice': Miles Nazaire's Transformation and Holly Willoughby's Return
46 seconds
'Dancing On Ice': Miles Nazaire's Transformation and Holly Willoughby's Return
NHS Trust Criticised for £58,000 Las Vegas Trip Amid Deficit
47 seconds
NHS Trust Criticised for £58,000 Las Vegas Trip Amid Deficit
Australian Greens Party Opposes Government's Homeownership Scheme Amid Rising Rent Freeze Demands
1 min
Australian Greens Party Opposes Government's Homeownership Scheme Amid Rising Rent Freeze Demands
Tensions Escalate in Male Over Anti-India Remarks: Implications on Bilateral Relations
2 mins
Tensions Escalate in Male Over Anti-India Remarks: Implications on Bilateral Relations
Saudi Crown Prince and U.S. Secretary of State Convene to Foster Peace in the Middle East
3 mins
Saudi Crown Prince and U.S. Secretary of State Convene to Foster Peace in the Middle East
Victor Rackets Founder Chen Den-li Passes Away at 89
3 mins
Victor Rackets Founder Chen Den-li Passes Away at 89
Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv: A Diplomatic Mission Amid Heightened Tensions
4 mins
Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv: A Diplomatic Mission Amid Heightened Tensions
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
5 mins
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
United Workers Party to Host Major Agriculture and Tourism Forum
9 mins
United Workers Party to Host Major Agriculture and Tourism Forum
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
13 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
1 hour
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app