Made in KC Food Hall at Kansas City International Airport Set to Reopen Following Temporary Closure

The Made in KC Food Hall at Kansas City International Airport, a hub of local culinary delights, had to temporarily shut its doors due to a sudden equipment malfunction. Located near Gate 10 on Concourse A, the food hall is home to five local eateries, Pigwich, Bo Lings, Jay ‘Hootie’ McShann’s Blues Bar, Bloom Baking Co., and The Hungry Hatch Bowls & Wraps, bringing the authentic taste of Kansas City to travelers worldwide.

Temporary Closure and Expected Reopening

The halt in operations, in effect for a couple of weeks, was necessitated by the need to carry out vital equipment repairs. Despite this hiccup, the hall is already gearing up to resume service shortly. Kate Donegani, the director of communications for Vantage Airport Group, the entity managing KCI concessions, confirmed that the required repairs have been completed. The reopening is scheduled for the upcoming week, following the final inspections.

Vantage Airport Group: Ushering in a Global Dining Experience

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the Vantage Airport Group has been instrumental in transforming the dining landscape at Kansas City International Airport. Their portfolio includes an eclectic mix of both chain and local establishments, providing passengers with a global dining experience right at their departure gates.

The Made in KC Food Hall: A Milestone

The Made in KC Food Hall, a significant addition to the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport, celebrated its first anniversary on February 28. Despite the recent closure, its unique blend of local flavors continues to resonate with travelers, keeping the spirit of Kansas City alive and vibrant. As the food hall prepares to welcome patrons again, it stands as a testament to the resilience and the culinary diversity Kansas City has to offer.