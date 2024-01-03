en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Macquarie Strategists Express Caution Over U.S. ‘Soft Landing’

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:13 am EST
Macquarie Strategists Express Caution Over U.S. ‘Soft Landing’

In a note of caution, Macquarie strategists express skepticism about the prevalent market optimism over a potential U.S. ‘soft landing’ and the advent of a ‘new growth era.’ Drawing parallels with the 1994-1995 period, the strategists underscore the stark differences between the conditions of the mid-90s and the present 2023-2024 period.

Federal Reserve’s Tightening Monetary Policy

One of the significant points of divergence highlighted by the strategists revolves around the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. Unlike the mid-90s, the Federal Reserve has enacted a more pronounced tightening of the monetary policy in the current cycle, creating a contrasting economic environment. Coupled with this is the weakness shown by the prevailing leading indicators, raising further concerns about the economic outlook.

Absence of ‘Peace Dividend’

Intriguingly, the strategists also point to the absence of a ‘peace dividend.’ This factor, which significantly contributed to the economy in the 1990s, is missing in the present scenario. This absence of a peace dividend could potentially influence the country’s economic trajectory, distinct from the one seen post-1994-1995.

Views on Rate Cuts

Another important aspect that the strategists underscore is the differing views within the Federal Reserve regarding rate cuts. While Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell has hinted at possible rate cuts, other members, like Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin, suggest that further rate hikes could still be on the cards. This apparent divergence in views adds another layer of uncertainty to the economic outlook.

Expectations from FOMC Minutes

The strategists predict that the forthcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes might lead to disappointment among traders if they do not suggest an imminent policy rate cut. These minutes will be closely examined for any discussions about policy rate cuts. However, the strategists emphasize that rate cuts are unlikely to happen soon. According to them, a shift to a neutral policy bias and then to an easing bias would be necessary prerequisites for any rate cuts.

0
Business Economy United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Anthony J. Annino Takes Helm as New Head of Longevity at Obra Capital

By BNN Correspondents

Obra Capital Appoints Anthony J. Annino as Senior Managing Director, Head of Longevity

By BNN Correspondents

Digital Ally, Inc., Rides High on Subscription Model Success

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nasdaq CSD Quarterly Report Sheds Light on Equity Market Indebtedness

By Nimrah Khatoon

Meeranda to Participate in Microsoft's AI PitchFest ...
@AI & ML · 1 min
Meeranda to Participate in Microsoft's AI PitchFest ...
heart comment 0
Goldman Sachs’ Conviction List for 2024: Spotlight on 10 Stocks

By Bijay Laxmi

Goldman Sachs' Conviction List for 2024: Spotlight on 10 Stocks
Sales Focus Inc. Marks Record Growth; AITX Forecasts Significant Rise in 2024

By Nitish Verma

Sales Focus Inc. Marks Record Growth; AITX Forecasts Significant Rise in 2024
Digital Brands Group Eyes Enhanced Shareholder Value in 2024

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Digital Brands Group Eyes Enhanced Shareholder Value in 2024
Nasdaq CSD Iceland Sheds Light on Shareholding Structures with New Report

By Nimrah Khatoon

Nasdaq CSD Iceland Sheds Light on Shareholding Structures with New Report
Latest Headlines
World News
State Department Press Briefing Reinforces Commitment to Diplomacy and Democratic Values
49 seconds
State Department Press Briefing Reinforces Commitment to Diplomacy and Democratic Values
Kristi Noem Expresses Disapproval of Nikki Haley as Trump's Potential Running Mate
50 seconds
Kristi Noem Expresses Disapproval of Nikki Haley as Trump's Potential Running Mate
California's New Housing Bills Set to Address Long-Term Housing Shortage
53 seconds
California's New Housing Bills Set to Address Long-Term Housing Shortage
Warriors vs. Settlers: A Clash of Determination in the Barbados T10 Cricket Tournament
2 mins
Warriors vs. Settlers: A Clash of Determination in the Barbados T10 Cricket Tournament
Biathlon World Cup at Oberhof Delayed Due to Weather; French Athletes Demoted
2 mins
Biathlon World Cup at Oberhof Delayed Due to Weather; French Athletes Demoted
All-Ireland Strategy Urged to Combat Lough Neagh's Toxic Algae Problem
2 mins
All-Ireland Strategy Urged to Combat Lough Neagh's Toxic Algae Problem
Top GOP Leader Tom Emmer Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
2 mins
Top GOP Leader Tom Emmer Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
Leon Lundy and Kingsley Smith Appointed to New Government Positions in the Bahamas
2 mins
Leon Lundy and Kingsley Smith Appointed to New Government Positions in the Bahamas
INOVIO Gears Up to Submit BLA for Potential RRP Treatment
3 mins
INOVIO Gears Up to Submit BLA for Potential RRP Treatment
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
6 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app