Macquarie Strategists Express Caution Over U.S. ‘Soft Landing’

In a note of caution, Macquarie strategists express skepticism about the prevalent market optimism over a potential U.S. ‘soft landing’ and the advent of a ‘new growth era.’ Drawing parallels with the 1994-1995 period, the strategists underscore the stark differences between the conditions of the mid-90s and the present 2023-2024 period.

Federal Reserve’s Tightening Monetary Policy

One of the significant points of divergence highlighted by the strategists revolves around the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. Unlike the mid-90s, the Federal Reserve has enacted a more pronounced tightening of the monetary policy in the current cycle, creating a contrasting economic environment. Coupled with this is the weakness shown by the prevailing leading indicators, raising further concerns about the economic outlook.

Absence of ‘Peace Dividend’

Intriguingly, the strategists also point to the absence of a ‘peace dividend.’ This factor, which significantly contributed to the economy in the 1990s, is missing in the present scenario. This absence of a peace dividend could potentially influence the country’s economic trajectory, distinct from the one seen post-1994-1995.

Views on Rate Cuts

Another important aspect that the strategists underscore is the differing views within the Federal Reserve regarding rate cuts. While Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell has hinted at possible rate cuts, other members, like Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin, suggest that further rate hikes could still be on the cards. This apparent divergence in views adds another layer of uncertainty to the economic outlook.

Expectations from FOMC Minutes

The strategists predict that the forthcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes might lead to disappointment among traders if they do not suggest an imminent policy rate cut. These minutes will be closely examined for any discussions about policy rate cuts. However, the strategists emphasize that rate cuts are unlikely to happen soon. According to them, a shift to a neutral policy bias and then to an easing bias would be necessary prerequisites for any rate cuts.