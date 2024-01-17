Macquarie Asset Management Unifies Investment Offerings Under Single Brand

Macquarie Asset Management has announced its new brand strategy to unify its investment offerings under the 'Macquarie' name. The brand transition, which includes the Delaware Funds by Macquarie® mutual funds, Ivy strategies, and Central Park Group offerings, is set to occur over the next 12 to 18 months. This initiative aims to simplify the client experience and reinforce Macquarie's dedication to excellence in global investment capabilities and platform expertise.

Streamlining the Investment Process

As part of this brand strategy, Macquarie Asset Management is optimizing its mutual fund line-up by consolidating funds with similar management styles and liquidating smaller-scale funds. This move is intended to streamline the investment process for clients without disrupting the consistency in the investment teams and their management approach.

A Commitment to Excellence

The transition to a unified brand underlines Macquarie's commitment to delivering high-quality investment solutions. By simplifying the client experience and offering a clear, unified brand experience, Macquarie aims to align their US wealth channel with the company's global reputation for excellence.

New ETF Launches

In November 2023, Macquarie underscored its commitment to this strategy by launching three Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) - PWER, BILD, and STAX - under the Macquarie brand name. These new offerings showcase the company's expertise and its dedication to providing a unified brand experience to its customers, including institutions, financial advisors, and their clients.