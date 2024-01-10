en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

MacKenzie Scott and the New Age of Philanthropy: A Special Report

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:59 am EST
MacKenzie Scott and the New Age of Philanthropy: A Special Report

In the unfolding chapters of the 21st century, philanthropy and the non-profit sector are undergoing a seismic shift. The world has witnessed significant global events from 2020 onwards, each one leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of charitable giving. From the Covid-19 pandemic’s global chokehold to the racial justice protests that shook the US, and the refugee crisis triggered by the conflict in Ukraine, the need for effective philanthropy has intensified. These events have brought the deficiencies of the existing system into stark relief, prompting donors to reevaluate their strategies and seek ways to distribute funds more swiftly and impactfully.

MacKenzie Scott: An Unorthodox Philanthropist

At the heart of this new approach to philanthropy stands a figure who has challenged traditional norms and redefined the landscape of giving: MacKenzie Scott. After receiving a substantial stake in Amazon following her divorce from Jeff Bezos in 2019, Scott made a bold announcement: she intended to donate her wealth until her reserves were exhausted. Eschewing the traditional fanfare that often accompanies such gestures, Scott embarked on a journey of philanthropy characterized by the distribution of large, unrestricted grants to organizations across the globe.

A New Benchmark in Giving

Scott’s generosity has not only been noted but has set a new benchmark in the realm of philanthropy. As per the latest report, Scott has donated an unprecedented $16.5 billion, a figure that overshadows the philanthropic contributions of many notable figures. To put it in perspective, Chuck Feeney, known for his ‘Giving While Living’ philosophy, donated $8 billion, and Andrew Carnegie, a stalwart of philanthropy, gave away an amount equivalent to $6.2 billion in today’s currency.

Charitable Giving in the Face of Global Crises

Scott’s philanthropic journey stands as a testament to the transformative potential of giving in the face of global crises. It is an example of how the urgency of the moment can inspire a surge in philanthropy that is not just generous but also impactful. It is a call to action for other philanthropists to reevaluate their strategies and align their giving with the pressing needs of our times.

0
United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
52 seconds ago
China's Stern Warning to US Over Taiwan: A Test of Sino-US Relations
In a strong message to the United States, Chinese officials have cautioned against any collusion with Taiwanese secessionists, particularly as the island nation gears up for its regional leader election. China has sternly warned that any push from secessionist forces in Taiwan towards their agenda will be met with severe reactions from the Chinese mainland.
China's Stern Warning to US Over Taiwan: A Test of Sino-US Relations
Century-Old Beechcrest Farm Bucks Flooding: A Tale of Resilience
4 mins ago
Century-Old Beechcrest Farm Bucks Flooding: A Tale of Resilience
Innovation in Firearms: Taurus Revolvers Now Available in California
5 mins ago
Innovation in Firearms: Taurus Revolvers Now Available in California
Denver Hit-and-Run: Fatal Collision Sparks Citywide Manhunt
2 mins ago
Denver Hit-and-Run: Fatal Collision Sparks Citywide Manhunt
Norwood Driver Survives Submersion in Floodwater: A Struggle for Survival and Swift Rescue
3 mins ago
Norwood Driver Survives Submersion in Floodwater: A Struggle for Survival and Swift Rescue
Detroit Lions' Resurgence Revitalizes City's Spirit
3 mins ago
Detroit Lions' Resurgence Revitalizes City's Spirit
Latest Headlines
World News
China's Stern Warning to US Over Taiwan: A Test of Sino-US Relations
53 seconds
China's Stern Warning to US Over Taiwan: A Test of Sino-US Relations
Swift Medical Response Saves Child from Cyanide Poisoning in Thailand
2 mins
Swift Medical Response Saves Child from Cyanide Poisoning in Thailand
Shifting Gears: Red Bull Changes Course in MotoGP Sponsorship
2 mins
Shifting Gears: Red Bull Changes Course in MotoGP Sponsorship
Detroit Lions' Resurgence Revitalizes City's Spirit
3 mins
Detroit Lions' Resurgence Revitalizes City's Spirit
Tragic Death of UK Mother in Turkey: A Cautionary Tale About Cosmetic Surgery Risks Abroad
3 mins
Tragic Death of UK Mother in Turkey: A Cautionary Tale About Cosmetic Surgery Risks Abroad
New York Residents Anticipate More Daylight and Strategies to Combat Seasonal Depression
4 mins
New York Residents Anticipate More Daylight and Strategies to Combat Seasonal Depression
Germany's Far-Right AfD Party's Controversial 'Masterplan' for Mass Deportations
4 mins
Germany's Far-Right AfD Party's Controversial 'Masterplan' for Mass Deportations
Mysterious White Powder Causes Numbness in Subway Customer in Reno
5 mins
Mysterious White Powder Causes Numbness in Subway Customer in Reno
Undefeated Wrestler Peter Rincan: A Rising Star in High School Sports
6 mins
Undefeated Wrestler Peter Rincan: A Rising Star in High School Sports
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app