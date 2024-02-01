Mack Weaver Assumes Leadership of Memphis in May International Festival

The world-renowned Memphis in May International Festival, a cultural cornerstone in Tennessee, welcomed a new era as it appointed Mack Weaver as its new President and CEO on February 1, 2024. Weaver's ascent to the top seat came on the heels of the retirement of his predecessor, Jim Holt, who stepped down on January 31. The announcement, part of a broader news release detailing the leadership transition within the organisation, marks a significant milestone for the international festival known for its vivid celebration of global culture, music, and heritage.

From Executive Vice President to CEO

Weaver's promotion represents a significant vote of confidence from the festival's board, reflecting his remarkable 25-year journey with the organization. His most recent role as the Executive Vice President and CFO of the festival has prepared him well for his new responsibilities. Not only has he played a key role in producing large-scale events, but his intimate familiarity with the organization's operations and culture positions him as the ideal leader in these challenging times.

Challenges Ahead

However, Weaver's presidency comes amid tough challenges for the festival. Following a $3.5 million loss from its 2023 festival, the organization now grapples with a financial tide that needs to be stemmed. Moreover, the Beale Street Music Festival, a key segment of the Memphis in May International Festival, will not be held this year. The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, another flagship event, is also undergoing a significant shift as it moves to a new location.

Board's Confidence in Weaver

Al Gossett, the chair of the festival's board, expressed strong confidence in Weaver's ability to navigate these challenges. He cited Weaver's extensive experience in producing large-scale events and his deep understanding of the organization as crucial assets that will guide the festival towards a brighter future. As the Memphis in May International Festival embarks on this new chapter, the hope is that Weaver's leadership will ensure its continued success and cultural relevance in the years to come.