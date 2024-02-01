Mack Weaver Appointed as New President and CEO of Memphis in May

Memphis in May International Festival, a significant cultural event representing the spirit of Memphis, has announced a leadership change. The festival's long-serving member, Mack Weaver, steps into the role of President and CEO, taking over from the retiring Jim Holt.

A Long-Standing Association

Weaver is not new to the festival or its operations. He's been a part of the organization for a notable 25 years, serving as the executive vice president and CFO. His familiarity with the organization and its events is seen as an asset in his new leadership role. Weaver's experience extends beyond administration; he is also a certified judge for the festival's renowned barbecue cooking championship, showcasing his deep-rooted involvement with the event.

Confidence in New Leadership

Al Gossett, the 2024 Board Chair, has expressed his confidence in Weaver's abilities to lead the festival. His extensive experience with large-scale event production and intimate knowledge of the festival's operations are considered valuable assets in this transition period. The board is optimistic that Weaver's leadership will usher in a new era for the festival, even as it faces significant changes.

Challenging Times Ahead

The announcement of Weaver's appointment comes at a challenging time for Memphis in May. The Beale Street Music Festival, a cornerstone of the event, is on hold for the current year. Furthermore, the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, a crowd favorite, is relocating to a new venue away from its traditional riverfront setting. These changes come in the wake of a substantial financial loss of $3.5 million sustained during the prior year's festival. The festival is thus at a crossroads, and the new leadership will play a crucial role in defining its future path.