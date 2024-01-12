Mack S. Hawkins Becomes East Hartford’s First Black Police Chief

In a historic moment, East Hartford welcomes its first Black Police Chief, Mack S. Hawkins. The swearing-in ceremony took place at Rentschler Field, marking a new era for the East Hartford Police Department and the community it serves.

Decades of Dedicated Service

Mack S. Hawkins, a law enforcement veteran with over three decades of experience, began his career in Hartford in 1991. Starting as a cadet, he climbed the ranks, serving in various roles including detective in the crimes against children unit, sergeant, lieutenant, and eventually executive commander to the police chief.

In 2012, Hawkins transitioned to the East Hartford Police Department. Here, he continued his upward trajectory, progressing through positions such as deputy chief and assistant chief. His vast experience and commitment to service have now culminated in his promotion to the top position, overseeing the entire department.

Acknowledging Support and Celebrating Diversity

During the swearing-in event, Hawkins expressed gratitude for the support he has received throughout his journey. His mother, Lois Hawkins, voiced her pride in her son’s achievements, highlighting the hard work and dedication he has invested to reach this significant milestone.

The event was also marked by East Hartford’s Mayor, Connor Martin, the town’s youngest and first mayor of color. Mayor Martin underscored the importance of the town’s leadership reflecting its diverse community.

A Historic Milestone for East Hartford

The ceremony concluded with attendees, including friends, family, community members, and fellow police chiefs, congratulating Hawkins. This historic occasion not only marks a personal achievement for Hawkins but also signifies a progressive step toward diversifying the police force and ensuring the town’s leadership reflects the community it serves.