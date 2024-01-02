en English
Business

Mack Innovation Park Awaits Scottsdale DRB’s Decision Amid Public Opposition

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:43 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
Mack Innovation Park Awaits Scottsdale DRB’s Decision Amid Public Opposition

On January 4, the Scottsdale Development Review Board (DRB) will revisit the initial phase of the Mack Innovation Park project, spearheaded by the Mack Real Estate Group. This follows a month-long postponement of the ambitious industrial and office park project until 2024, triggered by public concerns over the potential impact of increased traffic on Loop 101.



Mack Innovation Park: A Vision Amid Opposition

The proposed Mack Innovation Park is expected to introduce a substantial 1.2 million square feet of industrial and flex office space dispersed across 11 buildings. The project, strategically located between Pima and Bell roads in north Scottsdale, covers a sprawling 124-acre site. However, this vision has not been met without opposition.

During a public comment session on December 7, community members voiced concerns, particularly about the anticipated traffic surge on Loop 101 near the proposed location. This led to a revision of the proposal and a subsequent postponement of the decision on the project to 2024 by the DRB.



A Critical Phase in the Offing

The first phase of the project entails the construction of four buildings and approximately 570,000 square feet of space on the northern part of the site. This initial development forms part of the larger vision for Mack Innovation Park, with the complete development plan incorporating a total of 11 buildings.

The DRB’s decision on this initial phase, scheduled for January 4, carries significant weight. It will be instrumental in determining the future progression of the Mack Innovation Park, a project that promises to transform the industrial and office landscape of north Scottsdale, despite the public opposition it currently faces.

Business United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

