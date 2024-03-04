Machinedrum Unveils '3FOR82' Album: A Joshua Tree Odyssey Featuring Tinashe

Electronic music aficionado Machinedrum, known offstage as Travis Stewart, marks a significant milestone with the announcement of his eleventh studio album, '3FOR82'. Coinciding with his birthday on March 4th, 2024, the album emerges as his first major release since the 2020 hit 'A View Of U'. The announcement was accompanied by the release of the lead single 'ZOOM', a collaborative effort with R&B sensation Tinashe, setting the stage for a diverse and engaging auditory experience.

Genesis of '3FOR82'

Stewart's journey to '3FOR82' was both a literal and figurative trip, taking him to the serene landscapes of Joshua Tree National Park in California. Seeking clarity and inspiration, he embarked on this creative retreat to celebrate his 41st birthday. Stewart describes Joshua Tree as a place of profound clarity and inspiration, a sentiment that permeates through the upcoming album. The creation process of '3FOR82' was meticulously divided into three phases: sound library curation, experimental creation, and finalizing, ensuring a rich tapestry of sounds that span various genres. Clash Magazine reveals the album is set for release on May 24th, 2024, under the Ninja Tune label, promising a fusion of high-octane tracks that reflect Stewart's diverse musical influences.

Collaborative Synergy in 'ZOOM'

The lead single 'ZOOM', featuring Tinashe, exemplifies Machinedrum's ability to blend genres seamlessly, creating a hazy dancefloor vibe reminiscent of the early 2000s. This collaboration highlights the album's eclectic nature, showcasing Stewart's knack for marrying his unique soundscapes with the talents of other artists. The album promises further collaborations with notable artists such as Jesse Boykins III and Mick Jenkins, each contributing to the diverse auditory landscape that '3FOR82' aims to offer.

A Creative Odyssey

Stewart's choice of Joshua Tree as the backdrop for '3FOR82's' creation reflects a broader trend among artists seeking solitude and inspiration in nature. This setting, combined with Stewart's experimental approach to music production, has culminated in an album that is not only a personal reflection but also a sonic exploration of landscapes, both physical and emotional. The anticipation for '3FOR82' builds as fans and newcomers alike await to embark on this auditory journey that transcends conventional musical boundaries.

As '3FOR82' prepares to make its mark on the music scene, the collaboration between Machinedrum and Tinashe on 'ZOOM' serves as a tantalizing preview of what's to come. This album not only celebrates a significant personal milestone for Travis Stewart but also showcases his evolution as an artist, willing to explore and push the limits of his creative expression. The fusion of genres, collaboration with diverse artists, and the unique backdrop of its creation, all contribute to making '3FOR82' a noteworthy addition to the 2024 musical landscape, promising a journey of discovery for listeners worldwide.