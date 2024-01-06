en English
Sustainability

MACC Seeks Public Input for 2050 Long-Range Transportation Plan

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:43 am EST
MACC Seeks Public Input for 2050 Long-Range Transportation Plan

The Macatawa Area Coordinating Council (MACC), a body dedicated to regional transportation and sustainability planning, is in the final stages of completing its 2050 Long-Range Transportation Plan. In a bid to ensure that the plan is community-centric and inclusive, the council has scheduled two public open houses on the 17th of January. These sessions, which will take place from 12-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., are set to occur at 301 Douglas Ave. in Holland, Michigan.

Community Input for a Comprehensive Transportation Plan

The open houses are part of a strategic initiative to gather vital community input on the multimodal transportation plan. This plan encapsulates future investment in an array of transportation modes, including roadways, public transit, private transportation, non-motorized options, passenger rail service, and passenger air service. The council is especially keen on receiving feedback on the plan, which the public can access on the MACC’s website.

Understanding Regional Trends and Prospects

The 2050 Long-Range Transportation Plan is not just a blueprint for future projects—it’s an in-depth analysis of current systems, regional trends, and prospective financing avenues. The MACC is committed to understanding how these dynamics interact and shape the region’s transportation landscape. The council’s ultimate goal is to ensure that the plan is both future-proof and responsive to the community’s needs.

Bridging the Gap with Bilingual Engagement

In an effort to make the engagement process as inclusive as possible, the MACC is also offering a transportation survey in both English and Spanish. This move is designed to reach a wider audience and ensure that every resident has a chance to contribute to the shaping of the region’s transportation future. The MACC’s efforts are a testament to the council’s commitment to involving the community in every step of their planning process.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

