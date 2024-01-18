MAA Set to Release Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Results: What to Expect

Mid America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA), a residential real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities, primarily in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, has announced the release date of its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results. The results are slated for public unveiling on February 7, 2024, after the market closes.

Anticipating the Earnings Call

A conference call scheduled for February 8, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, will see company officers reviewing the performance of the fourth quarter and the full year. This will be followed by a question-and-answer session, providing an opportunity for investors and interested parties to gain further insight into the company's performance. The conference call can be accessed via two phone numbers provided for domestic and international callers, ensuring broad access for interested parties across the globe.

An Accessible Replay and Webcast

Recognizing the value of transparency and stakeholder engagement, MAA has ensured that a replay of the call will be available to both domestic and international listeners. This allows those unable to attend the live call to catch up on the key discussions and company performance details. Furthermore, MAA will offer a live webcast of the conference call on the 'For Investors' page of the Company's website, facilitating digital accessibility. An audio archive will be available on the website following the call's conclusion.

MAA's Role in the Residential REIT Subsector

MAA, which owns just under 102,000 units in 300 communities across 16 states and Washington, D.C., is a significant player in the residential REIT subsector. Analysts have recently provided favorable upgrades to MAA in anticipation of the earnings announcement. Indicators such as changes in occupancy rates and average rent prices are expected to offer clues regarding the performance of the residential REIT subsector in 2024. Therefore, the forthcoming earnings call will be a crucial event, not only for MAA but also for the wider residential REIT industry.