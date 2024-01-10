en English
Business

M&A Activity Set to Maintain Stability into H1 2024: SS&C Intralinks’ Ken Bisconti

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:41 am EST
Ken Bisconti, Co-Head of SS&C Intralinks, painted an optimistic picture of the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) landscape as we move into 2024. Despite encountering initial hurdles in Q3 2023, M&A activities bounced back by the year-end, laying a solid foundation for the first half of this year. Notably, steady volumes and a low risk of decline are projected for Q1 2024.

SS&C Intralinks’ Deal Flow Predictor

The SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor, a tool that anticipates future M&A announcements by tracking early-stage transactional activities, supports this forecast. These activities typically include sell-side M&A transactions that are either in the preparation phase or under due diligence, usually six months before the information becomes public.

Role of SS&C Intralinks in M&A Transactions

SS&C Intralinks, recognized for its virtual data room services, is a key player in facilitating the entire M&A process. Its role extends to deal marketing, preparation, due diligence, insights, and post-merger integration. Over the years, the firm has managed more than USD 35 trillion in financial transactions.

SS&C Technologies: The Parent Company

SS&C Technologies, the parent company of SS&C Intralinks, has been serving various firms in the financial and healthcare sectors since 1986. Headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, the company is a global provider of software and services.

As for M&A trends in 2023, Louisiana experienced a dip in activity. However, the pharma industry saw a resurgence, with a 34% year-over-year jump in consolidation. Despite recession concerns and rising cost of capital impacting the water sector, significant acquisitions were made in the United States and Europe.

Meanwhile, the HR technology sector experienced shifts post-acquisitions, focusing on employee experience and personalization. In the wake of a significant downturn in Q4-2023, the global deal volume fell by 27%. Despite this, the industry remains hopeful for a rebound in 2024.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

