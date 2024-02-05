M.M. LaFleur Reinstates 'Ready to Run' Program to Empower Women in Politics

In a bid to uplift and empower women in the political arena, womenswear brand M.M. LaFleur has announced the relaunch of its 'Ready to Run' clothing loan program. Aiming to level the playing field for female candidates, the initiative is designed to provide high-quality professional attire, thus addressing a significant financial barrier often encountered on the campaign trail.

'Ready to Run': Aiding Potential Leaders

First launched in 2020, the 'Ready to Run' program saw a remarkable response, with over 1,000 women applying. The company eventually lent clothes to 275 candidates, out of which 183 managed to get their names on ballots for the November 3rd elections. The program's relaunch is set to continue this legacy of support, reaching out to women who dare to dream of public office.

More than Just Clothes

While the primary focus of the program is to provide quality clothing, M.M. LaFleur goes a step further by offering the assistance of 'Style Strategists.' These professionals provide personalized styling advice to applicants, ensuring they present their best selves to the electorate. This unique feature enhances the program's value significantly, turning it into a comprehensive package of support for aspiring female politicians.

Empowerment Beyond Elections

Upon approval, the candidates receive three clothing items for their campaigns. But the brand's commitment doesn't end with the elections. Post-election, participants are encouraged to donate the clothing to Bottomless Closet, a nonprofit organization that aids women in New York City to enter the workforce. This act of giving back ensures that the empowerment cycle set in motion by the program continues even after the polls.

Established in 2013 by Sarah LaFleur and Miyako Nakamura, M.M. LaFleur is known for versatile fashion that suits both work and life. Through this initiative, the brand reaffirms its commitment to women's empowerment, striving to enable women to focus on their campaign messages by alleviating the stress of dressing for the campaign trail.