LyondellBasell Boosts Sustainability Efforts with New Power Purchase Agreements

Global chemical industry leader, LyondellBasell, has announced two groundbreaking Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) aimed at amplifying its procurement of renewable electricity in the United States, marking a significant advancement in its sustainability efforts. The company has inked a 15-year agreement with TotalEnergies to procure 125 megawatts of solar power from the Brazoria Solar project based in Texas. The project is projected to generate 300,000 megawatt-hours of electricity each year by the end of 2025, an energy output potent enough to power more than 28,000 American homes annually.

Embracing Renewable Energy

In addition to the agreement with TotalEnergies, LyondellBasell has also secured a PPA with Industrial Sun for 50 megawatts of power from the Industrial Bravo solar project. This agreement will facilitate the provision of clean energy to the LyondellBasell Matagorda Complex, a facility that produces high-density polyethylene plastic resins, with operations expected to commence in the first half of 2026.

Targeting Sustainable Goals

These agreements play a crucial role in helping LyondellBasell achieve its ambitious goal of sourcing at least 50% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, taking 2020 levels as the reference point. Furthermore, the company is aiming to achieve net-zero scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2050, a commitment that speaks volumes about LyondellBasell's dedication to sustainability and championing a low-carbon, circular economy.

The Role of Renewable Electricity in LyondellBasell's Strategy

Renewable electricity holds a significant place in LyondellBasell's strategy, particularly since 15% of its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions in 2020 emanated from electricity consumption. These initiatives reflect LyondellBasell's unwavering commitment to sustainability and the creation of a circular, low-carbon economy. The company's drive towards renewable energy not only aligns with global sustainability trends but also offers an effective hedge against fluctuating fossil fuel prices, enhancing its reputation among environmentally conscious stakeholders and potentially providing a competitive edge.