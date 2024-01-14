en English
Transportation

Lynnwood Light Rail Extension: Sound Transit Announces Overnight I-5 Closures

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:22 pm EST
Lynnwood Light Rail Extension: Sound Transit Announces Overnight I-5 Closures

As the Lynnwood Light Rail extension project gains momentum, Sound Transit has chalked out a series of overnight closures on Interstate 5 (I-5) for the upcoming week. This move, expected to disrupt the regular traffic flow, will affect both directions of the highway and encompass vital on- and off-ramps to State Route 104, alongside distinct lanes between specific streets.

Details of the Scheduled Closures

The northbound I-5 ramps to State Route 104 will be locked down from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly from Tuesday, January 16, through Friday morning, January 19. In a parallel move, the southbound I-5 on-ramp from 44th Avenue West will face closures during the same nights, albeit from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Additionally, variable southbound I-5 lanes between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 will be shut at different times on the nights of January 16 through January 19. The closures will extend to the southbound I-5 on-ramp from 220th Street Southwest and the off-ramp at 236th Street Southwest.

Impact on Northbound Traffic

In a final move, the right lane of northbound I-5 between 236th and 220th streets southwest will be off-limits from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly during the same period.

The Underlying Reason for Closures

These comprehensive closures are a necessary step towards the progress of the Lynnwood Light Rail extension. While they may pose short-term inconvenience to commuters, they signal a significant stride towards a more connected and accessible future for the inhabitants of the area.

Transportation United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

