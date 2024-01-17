Lynne Marta and David Soul: Farewell to Two Television Titans

Emmy-nominated actress and singer Lynne Marta, known for her roles in 'Footloose' and 'Joe Kidd', and numerous television appearances, passed away at the age of 78 after a valiant battle with cancer. She breathed her last in her Los Angeles home on January 11, leaving behind a legacy of vast contributions to film and television. Marta's career, spanning over four decades, was marked by her roles in popular shows like 'Starsky & Hutch', 'Barnaby Jones', and 'Medical Center'.

Remembering Lynne Marta

Marta began her career on 'The Lloyd Thaxton Show' and concluded it with 'American Dreams' in 2004. Her performances in films like 'Joe Kidd' and 'Footloose' and regular appearances on 'Love, American Style' earned her recognition and respect in the industry. Marta was also known for her personal relationship with 'Starsky & Hutch' star David Soul, whom she was involved with in an open relationship during his marriage to actress Karen Carlson.

A Personal Life Tied to Career

Apart from her illustrious career, Marta's personal life also intertwined with her professional sphere. Notably, she was a neighbor and friend of actress Rebecca Schaeffer, who was fatally shot by an obsessed fan. Marta's eyewitness testimony was instrumental in securing justice for Schaeffer.

Loss of another Star: David Soul

In a separate event, David Soul, known for his role in the iconic television series 'Starsky & Hutch,' also passed away in London at the age of 80. Soul died surrounded by his family on January 4, following a brave fight for life. His wife, Helen Snell, paid tribute to Soul by acknowledging his contributions as an actor, singer, storyteller, and artist, and highlighting the positive impact he made on people with his smile, laughter, and passion for life.

The departures of these two greats from the world of entertainment have left a void. They will be remembered for their talents, contributions, and the legacies they leave behind. Marta is survived by her sister and her cat, Mr. Peaches, while Soul is survived by his wife and family.