Lyme-Old Lyme Schools Welcome Future Kindergarteners: Registration for Fall 2024 Now Open

As the season shifts, signaling the imminent end of another school year, the Lyme-Old Lyme Schools have ushered in an exciting phase for families in the community. In a move that marks the beginning of an academic journey for many, the schools have officially opened registration for Kindergarten for the fall of 2024. This pivotal step is for children destined to commence their educational path at Lyme Consolidated and Mile Creek Schools, with the promise of nurturing young minds in an enriching environment.

Eligibility and Registration Process

The doors of opportunity swing wide for children who will be five years old on or before September 1, 2024. It's a threshold that ensures a uniform start for all, aligning with the educational standards that guide the Lyme-Old Lyme Schools. Notably, children currently basking in the early learning experiences offered by the Lyme-Old Lyme Schools Preschool will find the transition to Kindergarten seamless, as they do not require re-registration. This continuity underscores the district's commitment to fostering a cohesive educational journey from preschool through primary grades.

For families new to the process, embarking on this journey begins with a simple yet significant step: picking up a registration packet at either Lyme Consolidated or Mile Creek Schools. This packet, a gateway to the future for many young learners, holds the key to unlocking the doors of education. Completing the registration can be done at either school, a flexibility that caters to the convenience of busy families. However, the ultimate placement of a child within the district's schools will hinge on the District attendance zones, a decision set to unfold in August.

Seamless Integration into the Educational Community

The Lyme-Old Lyme Schools have always prided themselves on their ability to weave new threads into the existing fabric of their educational community. This registration initiative is a testament to that ethos, inviting newcomers to join a system dedicated to holistic development. Parents and guardians seeking more clarity or assistance are encouraged to reach out directly to the schools, a gesture that reinforces the district's open-door policy and commitment to accessibility.

Looking Ahead

As families prepare to embark on this significant milestone, the Lyme-Old Lyme Schools stand ready to welcome the next generation of learners. With a focus on creating a nurturing and stimulating environment, the schools are not just about academics; they are about building a community. The anticipation of the fall of 2024 is not merely about the start of a school year; it's about laying the groundwork for the future leaders, thinkers, and innovators of tomorrow. As the registration packets are picked up and filled out, the community watches with bated breath, ready to support these young minds on their journey of discovery and growth.