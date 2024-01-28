Lydia Ko on Verge of LPGA Hall of Fame Entry at Drive On Championship

As the Drive On Championship unfolds at the Bradenton Country Club, Lydia Ko is on the cusp of a monumental achievement. The New Zealand golfer is poised to qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame, requiring just one more point for entry.

A four-time major winner and World Golf Hall of Fame member, Hollis Stacy, offered insights into the tournament, the course, and the top contenders, Lydia Ko and Nelly Korda.

A Challenging Course

Stacy described the Bradenton Country Club's course as rigorous, with particularly demanding greens that become increasingly complex to play on under the influence of wind. She disclosed that the club had invested approximately $1 million in bunker renovations and introduced a net around the range specifically for the event. The greens, composed of TifEagle grass, are typically played at a speed of 13 on the Stimp meter, leaving many players 'shell-shocked' by the level of difficulty.

The Change in Perception

Initially, certain club members expressed opposition to hosting the LPGA event. However, their views have since shifted as they avidly participate in the tournament and volunteer with enthusiasm, embracing the excitement and grandeur associated with such a prestigious event.

The Top Contenders

Stacy lauded Nelly Korda for her golf swing and mental fortitude. She attributed Korda's calm demeanor more to her mother's influence than her father's. Stacy also commended Lydia Ko for her exceptional swing under duress, reminiscing about a memorable shot Ko executed with a 3-wood at the Grant Thornton Invitational. Meanwhile, Ko is currently tied with Ayaka Furue and Xiyu Lu at 7 under, three shots behind the leader.

Lydia Ko, the former world No. 1, is in pursuit of her first LPGA Tour victory since 2022. She is trailing Nelly Korda, who leads the tournament with a 10-under 132 through 36 holes. This tournament could mark a significant milestone for Ko as she stands on the brink of entering the LPGA Hall of Fame, serving as a testament to her skill, perseverance, and indomitable spirit.