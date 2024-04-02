Lyall Grant Highlights US Patience Waning, Urges Halt in Weapons Supply to Israel: A Diplomatic Pivot?

In a compelling turn of events, Lyall Grant, the former UK Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has voiced concerns over the diminishing patience of Americans towards their country's ongoing support for Israel amidst the Israel-Hamas war. Speaking on The World with Adam Parsons on Sky 501, Grant pointed out that a significant shift in the US's stance could be on the horizon if they decide to cease the supply of weapons to Israel. This statement comes against the backdrop of the Biden administration preparing to approve a colossal $18 billion sale of 50 F-15 fighter aircraft to Israel, marking one of the most expensive arms deals since the conflict's escalation last October.

Advertisment

Understanding the US-Israel Weapons Supply Controversy

The United States has long been a key military supporter of Israel, particularly highlighted during the Israel-Hamas war. With over 100 weapons shipments sent to Israel and billions in bombs and fighter jets supplied despite growing civilian casualties in Gaza, the US's unwavering support has faced international scrutiny. Rights groups and several UN Security Council resolutions condemning the support have been vetoed by the US, sparking a global debate about the implications of such military aid. The Biden administration's recent move to approve the sale of F-15s has reignited concerns, with critics arguing that this could further exacerbate the conflict.

Shift in US Policy: A Possible Turning Point?

Advertisment

Amidst growing criticisms and a changing political landscape, there's a noticeable shift in the US's approach towards Israel. With increasing calls for a reassessment of the US-Israel relationship, particularly concerning military aid, the Biden administration finds itself at a crossroads. The potential delay in the arms deal, spearheaded by Democratic Senator Ben Cardin, underscores the internal divisions and growing unease within the US political sphere. This internal debate, coupled with Lyall Grant's observations, suggests that the US's policy towards Israel may be nearing a critical juncture.

Global Repercussions and the Path Forward

The ongoing controversy surrounding the US-Israel weapons supply has far-reaching implications, not just for the two countries involved but for the global geopolitical landscape. As the <