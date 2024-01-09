Luxury Redefined: Chicago’s Priciest Rental now Open at Trump International Hotel & Tower

A lavish four-bedroom apartment nestled in the prestigious Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago is now open for rent at a staggering $30,000 per month. Making it one of the most costly leases in the city, this condo sprawls over 4,368 square feet, a result of the fusion of two adjacent apartments.

Opulence Redefined

The current owner, who wishes to remain unnamed, purchased the property in 2016 for a sum exceeding $4 million. Since then, the owner has invested millions more in comprehensive upgrades to the apartment. These enhancements include revamping the kitchen and bathrooms, improving the sound system, and incorporating cutting-edge smart-home technology.

Impeccable Interior Design

The apartment’s interior design is a testament to luxury. An open-concept layout houses the living room, dining area, and kitchen, each offering panoramic views of the city, river, and Lake Michigan. The views are particularly breathtaking during events such as the New Year’s Eve fireworks or the St. Patrick’s Day river dyeing.

The kitchen is adorned with a quartzite slab-topped island, while the living room and family room are elegantly furnished. The apartment’s two primary suites, wine storage, fireplaces, high ceilings, home theater, and a music room with sound-proofing are some of the exceptional amenities on offer.

Future Plans for the Property

The owner plans to retain the property for a few more years before relocating to Miami but may consider selling if a sufficiently enticing offer is made. The Trump International Hotel & Tower, erected in 2009, is the second tallest building in Chicago and provides residents with a host of premium services. These include a spa, health club, fitness center, restaurants, and a round-the-clock concierge service.