Luxury New Orleans Home Fetches $1.59M Sale Price

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:36 am EST
A luxury two-story home in the heart of Uptown New Orleans has been sold for a stunning $1,595,000. Located at 222 Walnut St., the property sits a stone’s throw away from Audubon Park, near Leake Ave., and the Mississippi River. The sale, which took place on December 18th, was managed by Rve | Realtors, with Breck Meeks and Rae Bryan serving as the listing agents, and Meeks also playing the role of the sales agent.

An Epitome of Luxury

Boasting 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms, the property offers a lavish living space of 2,774 square feet, within an overall area of 3,598 square feet. Notable features of the home include European white oak floors, 12-foot ceilings, designer light fixtures, and high-end finishes that exude elegance and sophistication. The house also impresses with custom window walls that create an indoor/outdoor ambiance and allow for optimal natural light exposure.

First-Class Amenities

The first floor of the house presents an inviting guest suite equipped with a steam shower, a spacious living/dining area, a top-of-the-line chef’s kitchen complete with premium appliances and marble countertops, and a cozy cocktail den with a wine chiller and fireplace. The second floor is home to the primary suite that comes with luxury bathroom features, ensuring maximum comfort for the residents. Additionally, the home includes a whole-home dehumidifier, off-street parking, and a 24-hour private security patrol for the neighborhood.

A Slice of Outdoor Paradise

Complementing the indoor luxury is an outdoor patio featuring a pool, an outdoor shower, and a thoughtfully landscaped patio that sets the perfect scene for leisure and relaxation. Meanwhile, on the same date, two other high-priced properties were sold in the area. A 5-bedroom home at 10217 N. Park St. in River Ridge sold for $1,195,000, and a 1-bedroom condo at One River Place in New Orleans fetched a price of $1,015,000, reflecting the buoyant real estate market in the region.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

