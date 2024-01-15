Luxury Meets Sustainability: A Stellar Home in Bloomington-Normal

With the heavens draping the city of Bloomington-Normal, Illinois in a blanket of snow, an embodiment of luxury beckons from the heart of the city. Amidst the wintry landscape, a captivating 5-bedroom, 3.5-bath home stands out, exuding an air of opulence and comfort. This house is more than a home; it is an experience – a blend of warmth, elegance, and sustainability.

Welcome to a Haven of Comfort

The grandeur of the house unveils itself from the moment one steps through the hardwood-floored entryway. The spacious dining room offers space for both intimate meals and grand dinners, while the open main floor living space, complete with a gas fireplace, invites relaxation and leisure. The kitchen, the heart of the home, is a chef’s dream, equipped with high-end appliances, including a washer and dryer.

Private Luxuries and Outdoor Amenities

Comfort extends to the private quarters as well. The primary bedroom is a sanctuary of rest with dual closets and an en-suite featuring a jetted tub and separate shower. The finished basement adds an extra bedroom, full bath, and living area – perfect for guests or a growing family. The outdoors is just as appealing, with a fully fenced-in backyard that promises privacy and safety.

Embracing Sustainability with Titan Solar System

True to the spirit of the times, the house embraces sustainable living. Installed in 2023, the new Titan Solar System significantly reduces energy expenses, making this home a beacon of sustainability in the neighborhood. Drawing inspiration from the European Space Agency’s Huygens probe that revealed lakes and seas of liquid methane and ethane on Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, the solar system underscores the house’s commitment to earth-friendly living.

An Ideal Location

The house’s location in the coveted Gaelic Place West subdivision magnifies its allure. With proximity to waterfront walking trails, Gaelic Park, and the State Farm Corporate South Campus, this house is a dream come true for potential buyers seeking a blend of urban convenience and natural beauty.