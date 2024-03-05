Luxury Meets Legacy: $4.5M Tuscan-Style Estate Hits Las Vegas Market, Offers Elite Golf Membership

Nestled within the prestigious Southern Highlands Country Club, a Tuscan-style estate has recently been listed for $4,499,900, promising luxury living with an elite golfing experience. John Sullivan, leading realtor of The John Sullivan Group with Huntington & Ellis, has been chosen to represent this exquisite property located at 18 Castle Oaks Court, a sought-after address in the Estates community.

Unparalleled Elegance and Amenities

The single-story oasis, covering an expansive 6,047 square feet, has been newly renovated to offer a blend of classic Spanish Colonial and Tuscan-style elements. Its architectural prowess is showcased through elaborate tile work, exterior pillars, and numerous oversized windows, creating a masterful design that captivates at first sight. Inside, the residence boasts four bedrooms, five baths, a three-car garage, and a state-of-the-art temperature-controlled wine room, alongside a resort-like backyard featuring an expansive pool. "This is a rare opportunity for a custom single-story home like this to be situated on such a renowned golf course," Sullivan commented, highlighting the exclusivity of the property.

A Closer Look at Luxury

The heart of the home is adorned with a custom stone fireplace and shelving designed for an entertainment system, surrounded by spacious dining and living areas. The craftsmanship within each room is evident through intricate stone and tile work, 12-foot vaulted ceilings, and the luxurious touch of multiple chandeliers. Adjacent to the main living area, the chef's kitchen features custom white cabinetry, stainless steel Viking appliances, and white marble countertops, complemented by a chevron and subway tile backsplash. The primary bedroom suite offers a serene retreat with a custom stone fireplace, spa-like bathroom, and direct access to the backyard oasis.

Location and Community Benefits

Located on the 15th hole of the Southern Highlands golf course, within a secluded cul-de-sac, residents enjoy both tranquility and convenience. Just minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip, the property offers easy access to Harry Reid International Airport and a plethora of retail shopping options. Community amenities include a beach club, wellness facilities, parks, and trails, enhancing the living experience. "Situated in the stunning southwest foothills of Las Vegas, the home offers tranquility as well as proximity to the city," Sullivan added, emphasizing the unique blend of lifestyle benefits.

As the Las Vegas real estate market continues to showcase unique and luxurious properties, 18 Castle Oaks Court stands out as a testament to the blend of architectural elegance, community, and lifestyle. This listing not only offers a rare opportunity to own a custom home in an elite golfing community but also invites potential homeowners to indulge in the epitome of luxury living.