Luxury Log Home Unveiled at Rumbling Bald Resort, McDowell Couple Wins Big

Amidst the serene backdrop of North Carolina's Rumbling Bald Resort, a newly constructed custom log home has been introduced, offering unparalleled amenities and luxury living. This development comes as a McDowell County couple celebrates a significant lottery win, adding to the local buzz. The resort, known for its comprehensive amenities including golf courses, a lake, marina, indoor and outdoor pools, and more, now boasts this exquisite property designed for both comfort and entertainment.

Exclusive Features of the Custom Home

The main level of the home is thoughtfully designed with the primary living quarters, featuring an open floor plan with high vaulted beamed ceilings that enhance its spacious feel. The area includes a large great room, dining area, and a chef's kitchen with granite countertops, making it perfect for hosting. The primary suite comes with dual walk-in closets and an adjoining bath, ensuring privacy and luxury. An additional den, guest bath, and an outdoor deck with a grill area complete the main level's offerings. The lower level is designed with entertainment and potential short-term rental purposes in mind, featuring a full kitchen, living room, large recreation room, and two bedrooms, all sound insulated from the primary level.

Resort Amenities and Local Attractions

Rumbling Bald Resort's extensive list of amenities serves as a major attraction for residents and visitors. From golf courses, tennis and pickleball courts, to a spa and sauna, the resort caters to a wide range of interests and activities. The inclusion of wooded trails, restaurants, and a robust activities calendar further enhances the living experience, providing something for everyone. This home’s location within such a vibrant community ensures immediate access to these facilities, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a blend of relaxation and recreation.

Local News Highlights

In related local news, a McDowell County couple recently won a $624,134 prize, highlighting the community's streak of good fortune. Additionally, the area has seen various sports achievements and community developments, alongside updates on business closures. Such events contribute to the area's dynamic atmosphere, making it a focal point for both residents and potential homebuyers looking for an active and engaging community.

The unveiling of the luxury log home within Rumbling Bald Resort marks a significant addition to the area's real estate landscape, promising an unmatched living experience amidst a host of amenities. With its strategic design aimed at entertainment and potential rental income, coupled with the resort's comprehensive facilities, this property stands out as a prime investment opportunity or a dream home for those seeking luxury resort living. As the local community continues to flourish with news of winnings and achievements, McDowell County establishes itself as a vibrant and promising area for both living and investment.