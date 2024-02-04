Luxury Hotels Unveiled: Top Picks by Concierge Travel Agent Joy Dietz

Delving into the world of luxury hotels, Joy Dietz, a seasoned concierge travel agent from Charlotte, North Carolina, unveils her top picks. With a rich experience in booking for high-profile clients for Disney, Universal Studios, Royal Caribbean, and Virgin, her recommendations stem from a blend of client feedback and personal experiences.

Four Seasons Resort, Bora Bora

First on her list is the Four Seasons Resort in Bora Bora. Known for its overwater bungalows, pristine beaches, and exceptional service, this resort is a paradise unto itself. Despite bearing a hefty price tag, Dietz strongly believes the personalized amenities and breathtaking views it offers justify the cost.

New York Plaza Hotel

Next, she hails the iconic New York Plaza Hotel for its strategic location in Manhattan and high-quality offerings. The hotel's legendary status, coupled with its luxurious offerings, makes it a top choice for those wanting a taste of New York opulence.

Grand Floridian Resort, Orlando

For Disney enthusiasts, Dietz's recommendation is the Grand Floridian Resort. Its proximity to the Magic Kingdom, Victorian-style luxury, specialized dining options, and the uniquely immersive Disney experience it offers, make it a preferred choice despite being pricier than other Orlando accommodations.

It's clear that Dietz isn't just recommending luxury hotels, she is suggesting experiences. Each hotel, with its unique features and offerings, provides an experience that transcends the conventional understanding of luxury. And as she points out, the value of these experiences certainly outweighs their cost.