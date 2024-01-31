Luxury Estate on Tampa's Davis Islands Listed for $21 Million

A luxurious abode nestled in the heart of Tampa, Florida, is now on the market for a hefty sum of $21 million. This sprawling estate, situated on the prestigious Davis Islands, is currently owned by Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, co-owner of Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and her developer husband, Joe Kassewitz.

Architectural Marvel

Spanning an impressive 9,442 square feet, the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom residence is a paragon of modern, ocean breeze-inspired decor. The home was meticulously crafted by Boss and Mennie Luxury Homebuilders, ensuring strict adherence to the most recent building codes. The construction boasts of concrete block/piling, impact windows/doors, and FEMA-compliant elevation, all aimed at mitigating the risks associated with floods.

Opulence Meets Panoramic Views

A standout feature of this extraordinary estate is its rooftop terrace. This remarkable space offers a stunning 360-degree panoramic view, stretching across Tampa Bay, Bayshore Boulevard, and the majestic Tampa skyline. The vista is a testament to the exquisite location of the residence, offering a unique perspective of the city's beauty.

An Enviable Lifestyle

The Davis Islands locale guarantees a lifestyle that many dream of but few can attain. Residents enjoy access to a plethora of amenities including a sailing and yacht club, a private airport, a tennis complex, community pools, Davis Islands Beach, and various parks. The listing, held by Jennifer Zales, presents a rare opportunity to not only acquire a luxurious estate, but also to experience the desirable Davis Islands lifestyle.