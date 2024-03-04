Luxurious Vineyard Estate in Suttons Bay Hits Market with Breathtaking Bay Views and Own Rosé Production

Nestled atop a hill overlooking Grand Traverse Bay, a stunning farmhouse with a working vineyard has just been listed. The estate, which spans 17 acres and includes luxury amenities like an outdoor pool and ice skating rink, promises an elevated living experience amidst Michigan's scenic beauty.

Advertisment

Unparalleled Elegance and Functionality

Built in 2008, this 8,881-square-foot residence is a testament to architectural mastery and sophisticated lifestyle. Featuring three levels of living spaces, each room offers spectacular views of the bay, capturing both sunrise and sunset in an enchanting display. The estate's prowess extends to its own 3-acre working vineyard, currently producing about 4,500 bottles of Rosé and sparkling wine annually with the assistance of a wine management company. The inclusion of a 50 x 70 two-story working barn underscores the property's blend of elegance and functionality, catering to both wine enthusiasts and those who appreciate refined country living.

Surrounded by Nature's Bounty

Advertisment

Set against a backdrop of cherry orchards and adjacent to the renowned Mawby winery, the estate offers a serene retreat in the heart of Leelanau Peninsula. Its strategic location near scenic M-22 provides easy access to downtown Suttons Bay and Traverse City, making it a perfect blend of secluded countryside charm and convenient city access. The property's outdoor amenities, including an expansive pool and a well-equipped ice skating rink, highlight the estate's commitment to year-round entertainment and leisure.

A Closer Look Inside

The interior of the home does not disappoint, featuring high vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams and a grand stone fireplace that immediately captivates visitors. The kitchen, currently undergoing a repaint, boasts leathered granite and concrete countertops, complemented by high-end stainless steel appliances and a spacious butler's pantry. The estate offers two master suites, one on the main level and another on the second level, each with luxurious bathrooms and private decks. The lower level reveals a spacious entertainment room with a kitchen suite, alongside a billiards and workout area, leading out to the pool.

This exquisite property, designed by Ken Richmond and listed by Shawn Schmidt Smith of Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors for $3,900,000, represents a unique opportunity to own a piece of Michigan's picturesque Leelanau Peninsula. Its combination of luxury amenities, natural beauty, and functional vineyard operation makes it a standout offering in Northern Michigan's real estate market.