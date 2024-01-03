en English
Luxurious Estate in Chuluota Listed for $10.75 Million: The Priciest in Seminole County

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:53 pm EST
Luxurious Estate in Chuluota Listed for $10.75 Million: The Priciest in Seminole County

A luxurious estate located at 3018 Kingfisher Point in Chuluota, Seminole County, has hit the real estate market with a remarkable asking price of $10.75 million. Spanning a generous 16,637-square-feet, the residence boasting eight bedrooms is currently the most expensive home listed in the county.

Property History and Ownership

Owned by K.C. Craichy, a prominent name in the health industry as the founder of the nutrition company Living Fuel and a respected health author, this estate was last purchased in March 2022 for $4.1 million. It has an interesting history, initially constructed in 2012 for developer Gregg Hill and later changing hands in 2018 for $2.6 million.

Luxurious Amenities

This opulent residence is a testament to luxury living, offering a myriad of lavish indoor and outdoor amenities that make it a standout in the ‘ultra-luxury’ market of metro Orlando. This market segment is defined by homes with price tags soaring above $10 million. Despite its high value, industry professionals consider this property a bargain when compared to similar estates in nearby Orange County.

Seminole County: A Magnet for Affluent Buyers

The local real estate market continues to be a magnet for affluent buyers. In 2023 alone, three homes sold for over $10 million, including a record-breaking $35 million sale of an Isleworth mansion in February. The region’s growth and relative affordability in the luxury real estate sector make it an appealing destination for out-of-state buyers seeking premium properties.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

