Luxurious Estate in Chuluota Listed for $10.75 Million: The Priciest in Seminole County

A luxurious estate located at 3018 Kingfisher Point in Chuluota, Seminole County, has hit the real estate market with a remarkable asking price of $10.75 million. Spanning a generous 16,637-square-feet, the residence boasting eight bedrooms is currently the most expensive home listed in the county.

Property History and Ownership

Owned by K.C. Craichy, a prominent name in the health industry as the founder of the nutrition company Living Fuel and a respected health author, this estate was last purchased in March 2022 for $4.1 million. It has an interesting history, initially constructed in 2012 for developer Gregg Hill and later changing hands in 2018 for $2.6 million.

Luxurious Amenities

This opulent residence is a testament to luxury living, offering a myriad of lavish indoor and outdoor amenities that make it a standout in the ‘ultra-luxury’ market of metro Orlando. This market segment is defined by homes with price tags soaring above $10 million. Despite its high value, industry professionals consider this property a bargain when compared to similar estates in nearby Orange County.

Seminole County: A Magnet for Affluent Buyers

The local real estate market continues to be a magnet for affluent buyers. In 2023 alone, three homes sold for over $10 million, including a record-breaking $35 million sale of an Isleworth mansion in February. The region’s growth and relative affordability in the luxury real estate sector make it an appealing destination for out-of-state buyers seeking premium properties.