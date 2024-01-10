Lulus Appoints Laura Deady as Chief Merchandising Officer, Announces Leadership Changes and Expansion Plans

Lulus, the leading name in women’s fashion, has welcomed a new face to their executive team. Laura Deady, a veteran in the fashion industry with notable stints at Urban Outfitters, Michael Kors, Free People, and Macy’s, is set to take charge as the Chief Merchandising Officer of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. Her appointment will take effect in the week of January 15, 2024.

Deady’s Appointment to Drive Innovation

Deady’s experience in strategic leadership, trend and financial analysis, and product development is expected to bring an edge to Lulus’ commitment to innovation and customer-centric strategies. Lulus CEO Crystal Landsem has voiced her confidence in Deady’s abilities, highlighting her appointment as a pivotal move for the company’s future. Laura herself has also expressed her enthusiasm about joining Lulus, looking forward to contributing to its growth and enhancing the customer experience.

Leadership Transition and Expansion

Alongside Deady’s appointment, there have been other significant changes in the company’s leadership. David McCreight will be stepping down from his role as Executive Chairman to become a director at large on March 6, 2024. His position will be filled by John Black, who will serve as the new Chairman of the Board.

Lulus’ Growth and Expansion

Lulus is not just making changes within its leadership but is also expanding its physical presence. A new retail location on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles is slated to open in 2024. The company has also announced its first appointment-only bridal boutique, a testament to its commitment to providing attainable luxury fashion for women.

The company’s growth and expansion plans do not end here. Lulus continues to make significant strides in offering fresh styles and personalized services, further solidifying its place in the fashion industry. However, the company’s forward-looking statements indicate that actual results may vary due to potential risks and uncertainties.