en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Lulus Appoints Laura Deady as Chief Merchandising Officer, Announces Leadership Changes and Expansion Plans

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:45 am EST
Lulus Appoints Laura Deady as Chief Merchandising Officer, Announces Leadership Changes and Expansion Plans

Lulus, the leading name in women’s fashion, has welcomed a new face to their executive team. Laura Deady, a veteran in the fashion industry with notable stints at Urban Outfitters, Michael Kors, Free People, and Macy’s, is set to take charge as the Chief Merchandising Officer of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. Her appointment will take effect in the week of January 15, 2024.

Deady’s Appointment to Drive Innovation

Deady’s experience in strategic leadership, trend and financial analysis, and product development is expected to bring an edge to Lulus’ commitment to innovation and customer-centric strategies. Lulus CEO Crystal Landsem has voiced her confidence in Deady’s abilities, highlighting her appointment as a pivotal move for the company’s future. Laura herself has also expressed her enthusiasm about joining Lulus, looking forward to contributing to its growth and enhancing the customer experience.

Leadership Transition and Expansion

Alongside Deady’s appointment, there have been other significant changes in the company’s leadership. David McCreight will be stepping down from his role as Executive Chairman to become a director at large on March 6, 2024. His position will be filled by John Black, who will serve as the new Chairman of the Board.

Lulus’ Growth and Expansion

Lulus is not just making changes within its leadership but is also expanding its physical presence. A new retail location on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles is slated to open in 2024. The company has also announced its first appointment-only bridal boutique, a testament to its commitment to providing attainable luxury fashion for women.

The company’s growth and expansion plans do not end here. Lulus continues to make significant strides in offering fresh styles and personalized services, further solidifying its place in the fashion industry. However, the company’s forward-looking statements indicate that actual results may vary due to potential risks and uncertainties.

0
Business Fashion United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
49 seconds ago
Franklin Real Estate Security A (FREEX) Falls Short as an Investment Choice
Franklin Real Estate Security A (FREEX), a mutual fund managed by Franklin, based in San Mateo, California, is reportedly a less favorable choice for investors, according to the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank. Zacks has assigned FREEX a rank of 4, which translates into a ‘Sell’ recommendation. Daniel Scher has been at the helm of this
Franklin Real Estate Security A (FREEX) Falls Short as an Investment Choice
Old Bridge Mutual Fund Debuts with Focused Equity Fund: A Return of Kenneth Andrade
6 mins ago
Old Bridge Mutual Fund Debuts with Focused Equity Fund: A Return of Kenneth Andrade
Radisson Mining Discovers Gold Potential at New Alger with Glacial Till Sampling
8 mins ago
Radisson Mining Discovers Gold Potential at New Alger with Glacial Till Sampling
ZANAMACA Faces Legal Action Over Unpaid Statutory Assessments
1 min ago
ZANAMACA Faces Legal Action Over Unpaid Statutory Assessments
Ablative Solutions Pioneers Unique Alcohol-Based Renal Denervation System
2 mins ago
Ablative Solutions Pioneers Unique Alcohol-Based Renal Denervation System
Payments Industry Shifts Focus: From Growth to Bottom-Line Optimization
4 mins ago
Payments Industry Shifts Focus: From Growth to Bottom-Line Optimization
Latest Headlines
World News
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
38 seconds
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
Congress Party Declines Invitation to Ram Mandir Inauguration: A Strategic Move?
48 seconds
Congress Party Declines Invitation to Ram Mandir Inauguration: A Strategic Move?
Japan Expresses Support for Bangladesh Elections Amid International Criticism
54 seconds
Japan Expresses Support for Bangladesh Elections Amid International Criticism
Falkland Islands Honors Margaret Thatcher's Legacy on Her Memorial Day
57 seconds
Falkland Islands Honors Margaret Thatcher's Legacy on Her Memorial Day
THABISO Youth Centre and Mpilo Central Hospital Launch Mortuary Science School
2 mins
THABISO Youth Centre and Mpilo Central Hospital Launch Mortuary Science School
Ablative Solutions Pioneers Unique Alcohol-Based Renal Denervation System
2 mins
Ablative Solutions Pioneers Unique Alcohol-Based Renal Denervation System
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
2 mins
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Pledges Support for Martyrs, Resilience Against Terrorism
4 mins
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Pledges Support for Martyrs, Resilience Against Terrorism
Houston Rockets' Revival: The Jeff Green and Ime Udoka Impact
4 mins
Houston Rockets' Revival: The Jeff Green and Ime Udoka Impact
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app