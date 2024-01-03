en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Lukeville Border Crossing to Reopen, Bringing Relief to Local Economy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:12 pm EST
Lukeville Border Crossing to Reopen, Bringing Relief to Local Economy

The Lukeville Port of Entry, a critical border crossing in Arizona, is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, signaling relief for the local economy and a return to normalcy for the community. This development comes exactly a month after the port of entry was shut down due to a significant surge in migrant arrivals, leading to a disruption in cross-border travel and tourism, and causing economic distress for businesses on both sides.

Impact of the Closure

The closure of the Lukeville Port of Entry had far-reaching implications for the region. The decision, made in December, was aimed at redirecting personnel to assist the U.S. Border Patrol in managing the influx of migrants. The effect was immediate and drastic, not only on the local communities but also on the tourism sector. The closure had a ripple effect on the nearby Mexican municipality of Rocky Point, stirring concerns over potential economic damage.

Reopening: A Boost for Local Economy

With the announcement of the reopening, there is a collective sigh of relief. The border crossing, which serves as the most direct route from Phoenix to nearby beaches, is set to resume normal operations at 6 a.m. MST on Thursday. The reopening is not just a boon for Arizonans and businesses on both sides of the border, but also a necessary step towards the restoration of the community’s economy.

The Road Ahead

While the reopening of the Lukeville Port of Entry is a positive step, it also underscores the need for a more sustainable solution to the migrant issue. Representative Greg Stanton has urged Congress to pass emergency supplemental funds to hire more officers and surge resources to secure the border. Concurrently, there is an expectation for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to provide a timeline for the reopening of other critical crossings, such as the Eagle Pass International Bridge I in Eagle Pass, Texas and the San Ysidro Port of Entry Pedestrian West crossing in San Diego.

0
Economy Travel & Tourism United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Navigating Economic Diversification through Innovation: Challenges and Strategies

By Sakchi Khandelwal

New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

By Mazhar Abbas

Biden Administration Upholds Commitment to Lowering Costs as Part of 'Bidenomics'

By BNN Correspondents

Danaher Outperforms S&P 500 as Investors Await Earnings Report

By BNN Correspondents

Connecticut Governor to Announce Major Redevelopment Plan for Former N ...
@Economy · 10 mins
Connecticut Governor to Announce Major Redevelopment Plan for Former N ...
heart comment 0
Vietnam Unveils Ambitious Strategy to Revolutionize Plant Cultivation Sector by 2030

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Vietnam Unveils Ambitious Strategy to Revolutionize Plant Cultivation Sector by 2030
Tianjin Marks New Year with Surge in Retail Sales

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Tianjin Marks New Year with Surge in Retail Sales
Australian 2024 Budget to Reflect Conservative Approach, Says Prime Minister

By Geeta Pillai

Australian 2024 Budget to Reflect Conservative Approach, Says Prime Minister
Centaline Property Forecasts Growth in Property Market for 2024

By Waqas Arain

Centaline Property Forecasts Growth in Property Market for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
31 seconds
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
59 seconds
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
1 min
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
1 min
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
1 min
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
1 min
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
Sussex County Council Ushers in the New Year with Re-elections and Key Decisions
1 min
Sussex County Council Ushers in the New Year with Re-elections and Key Decisions
A.J. Brown Boosts Team Spirit Amid Eagles' Performance Slump
1 min
A.J. Brown Boosts Team Spirit Amid Eagles' Performance Slump
Josh Liendo: The Well-Rounded Canadian Swimmer Making Waves Internationally
1 min
Josh Liendo: The Well-Rounded Canadian Swimmer Making Waves Internationally
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
2 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app