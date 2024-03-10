Lukas Gage Clears Air on Archie Madekwe 'Marriage', Embraces Single Life Post-Chris Appleton Split

Lukas Gage definitely got people talking when he referred to fellow actor Archie Madekwe as his new husband -- but now, he's setting the record straight on where their bromance stands. We got the "Euphoria" actor at LAX, and while he's quick to acknowledge the "Saltburn" star as a major hottie, he says they're categorically not dating -- and, at this stage anyway, they're just really good friends. The clarification was necessary after their joint arrival at a Vanity Fair party this week ... where Lukas dubbed AM his new spouse when one of the paps grilled him about their status.

As you can see in the clip, LG said, "Yes, this is my new husband" -- but his body language certainly suggested he was just joking around. It also looks like Lukas was poking fun at that speculation when we talked to him -- especially since his 6-month marriage to Chris Appleton just came to an end in November. Having already found himself a new hubby would have been quite the rebound! But, it did seem like the 'White Lotus' star was giving love another shot, joining Hinge at the start of the year. However, the update on his dating app activity is they're just not his thing ... for now.

Lukas says he's focused on finding himself, and happily dating himself. Preach! He does have a celeb crush, though, which could get awkward for him ... since they're doing a bunch of media together. Check out the clip to see who's caught his eye.

While his humorous comment about marrying Archie Madekwe was clearly in jest, Lukas Gage's current relationship status highlights a journey of self-discovery and the pursuit of personal happiness outside the confines of a romantic relationship. As Gage navigates his newly single life with a focus on self-love and exploration, fans and followers alike are reminded of the importance of finding joy and fulfillment within oneself before seeking it with another. Gage's situation underscores the evolving nature of celebrity relationships, where self-growth and personal well-being are becoming increasingly emphasized.