Lukas Gage Apologizes to Shania Twain for Wedding Performance Post-Divorce with Chris Appleton

In a heartfelt public statement, Lukas Gage expressed regret to Shania Twain for her performance at his short-lived wedding to Chris Appleton. The actor described the decision as a 'bad judgement' during a candid interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Unexpected Apologies

Gage, known for his role in The White Lotus, opened up about his six-month marriage to celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, highlighting the swift engagement and wedding, followed by an equally rapid divorce. Amid reflections, Gage issued an apology to country-pop icon Shania Twain for asking her to perform at the wedding, labeling it as 'unhinged' and a 'waste of her time'. The actor also extended his apologies to Kim Kardashian, who officiated the wedding, thanking her for her support during the event.

Background and Divorce Details

The couple's Las Vegas wedding, characterized by its impromptu nature and lavish celebration, ended with Appleton filing for divorce citing 'irreconcilable differences'. Gage attributed the quick decision to marry as a result of a 'manic episode', acknowledging the learning experience it provided. Despite the turmoil, Gage holds a positive outlook on love, hinting at current happiness in his relationship with Federico Debernardi.

Shania Twain's Continued Success

Despite the awkward circumstances surrounding her performance at Gage's wedding, Shania Twain continues to enjoy a thriving career. Recently announced for the Legends’ Slot at the Glastonbury Festival, Twain is set to perform alongside notable artists, further cementing her status in the music industry. Her involvement in the British Summer Time festival as a headliner alongside The Corrs underscores her enduring appeal and success.

As Lukas Gage navigates the aftermath of his brief marriage and public apologies, the incident sheds light on the unpredictable nature of celebrity relationships and the unforeseen consequences that can arise from impulsive decisions. Twain's professional journey, unperturbed by the event, serves as a testament to her resilience and the universal appeal of her music.