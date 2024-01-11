Lucid Group Reports Q4 2023 Production and Delivery Figures, Unveils Shareholder Q&A Platform

Lucid Group, Inc., the creator of the luxury electric vehicle, Lucid Air, has announced its production and delivery figures for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company produced 2,391 vehicles and delivered 1,734 units during this period. Over the entirety of 2023, Lucid's total production reached 8,428 vehicles, with a record of 6,001 deliveries.

Advertisment

Upcoming Conference Call

Lucid is set to host a conference call discussing its fourth-quarter financial results on February 21, 2024. The company plans to publish an earnings press release ahead of this call, along with a live webcast available on its investor relations website.

Interactive Q&A Platform for Shareholders

Advertisment

In a collaborative effort with Say Technologies, Lucid will introduce an interactive Q&A platform for its shareholders. This platform will be accessible from February 7, allowing shareholders to submit and upvote questions until February 20, 2024.

Lucid Air: A Notable Luxury EV

The Lucid Air model, particularly the Grand Touring version, has garnered much praise for its impressive EPA estimated range of 516 miles. The vehicles are currently being delivered to customers across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. Production of these vehicles is underway in Arizona and Saudi Arabia.

Lucid's financial performance, including its net income and cash flow results, will be detailed in its forthcoming earnings announcement. The company's recent press release included forward-looking statements regarding production and delivery expectations, yet it came with cautionary notes advising that these statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions.