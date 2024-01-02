Lubbock Residents Face Deadline to Select Electric Provider

The countdown has begun for the residents of Lubbock, Texas, as they face an impending deadline to select their electric provider. In a significant shift, the city is transitioning from Lubbock Power and Light (LP&L) as the sole provider. Starting this Friday, a six-week window is opening for the residents to make this critical choice. To ease this transition, more than 20 providers will be converging at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on Friday and Saturday, ready to answer questions and provide necessary information.

Choosing Wisely: Rates, Usage, Fees, and More

LP&L’s Matt Rose stresses the importance of being informed and prepared to ask the right questions. These include inquiries about rates, usage, fees, customer service, and additional features offered by each provider. Rose advises attendees to bring a past bill for a more accurate estimate of potential monthly costs. Providers will be armed with ‘fact sheets’ that detail cost breakdowns, enabling consumers to compare options more effectively.

Immediate Sign-Up Options and Scam Prevention

Immediate sign-up options will be available at the event. This not only facilitates the selection process but also serves as a measure against door-to-door scams. The event’s primary objective is to ensure residents make informed decisions and communicate with legitimate providers.

Choose Now or Default Provider Awaits

Lubbock residents have until February 15 to make their choice. If they fail to do so, a default provider will be assigned. To support residents until the selection period ends, LP&L has planned additional events.