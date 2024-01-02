Lubbock Chamber CEO, Kay McDowell, Joins Prestigious Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives Board

In a significant development for the Texas business community, Kay McDowell, the CEO of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, has been elected to the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives (TCCE) Board. McDowell’s nomination came from the 2023 TCCE Board of Directors and she garnered overwhelming support from the membership, securing her place on the prestigious board.

A New Role for a Seasoned Executive

McDowell, set to serve a three-year term, joins an elite group of 20 professionals on the TCCE Board. She now shoulders the responsibility of enhancing support for local chambers throughout Texas. Her role will involve not only guiding the TCCE’s strategic direction but also influencing the broader business environment in the state.

TCCE: A Century-Old Commitment to Texas

The TCCE, with its rich history spanning over a century, is a stalwart supporter of the Texas business community. It provides chamber of commerce professionals with vital resources, education, and networking opportunities. The goal is simple yet profound: to advance the success of communities in Texas by fostering a sustainable business environment, promoting growth, and enhancing quality of life.

Anticipated Contributions and Board Chair’s Enthusiasm

TCCE Board Chair, Tony Moline, expressed his enthusiasm for McDowell’s election. He anticipates her contributions will further elevate the work of chambers across the state. With her extensive experience and proven leadership, McDowell is expected to bring fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to the table.

In summary, McDowell’s election to the TCCE Board marks a promising new chapter in the narrative of Texas’s thriving business community. Her leadership will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth and success of chambers of commerce throughout the state.