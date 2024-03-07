Lubbock Business Sues Texas DOT Over Overpass Construction, Cites Losses and Constitutional Violation

In a notable legal confrontation, a south Lubbock County business, Bernard's, has initiated a lawsuit against the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), challenging the impact of an ongoing overpass construction project at Hwy. 87 and FM 41. Initiated in 2021, the construction has reportedly obstructed access to the convenience store, precipitating significant revenue and profit declines for the establishment. The lawsuit further alleges that the construction activities constitute a violation of the Texas Constitution by taking, damaging, or destroying property without offering adequate compensation or securing consent from the property owner.

Details of the Dispute

The heart of the contention lies in the perceived impediment caused by the overpass construction, which, according to the lawsuit filed by Bernard's, has severely restricted customer access to the business. This, in turn, has led to a downturn in the business's financial health. The suit accuses TxDOT of infringing upon the Texas Constitution’s provisions regarding property rights, by proceeding with the construction without adequately compensating the business owner for the resultant losses. In response, the Office of the Attorney General has defended the state and its department, invoking sovereign immunity, which shields them from suit and liability. Furthermore, the AG's Office has contested the claims by asserting that there remains access to Bernard's and that the plaintiff has been imprecise in specifying the property that was allegedly taken, damaged, or destroyed.

Legal and Constitutional Considerations

The legal battle hinges on interpreting the Texas Constitution and assessing the balance between public benefit and individual property rights. The Attorney General's Office has referenced a Texas Supreme Court ruling to bolster its defense, emphasizing that businesses do not possess a vested interest in the flow of traffic past their properties. This ruling underlines the principle that highways are constructed and maintained primarily for the public's benefit, and that business owners inherently accept the risk of changes in traffic patterns. The lawsuit, however, challenges this perspective by highlighting the specific losses suffered due to the construction and questioning the adequacy of the state's consideration of property owners' rights in such projects.

Implications and Outlook

This legal confrontation between Bernard's and TxDOT raises pertinent questions about the balance between infrastructural development and the protection of property rights. As the case progresses, it will likely prompt a closer examination of the state's obligations to compensate and communicate with property owners affected by public projects. Additionally, the outcome of this lawsuit may influence future policies and practices concerning property rights and state-led construction initiatives. Regardless of the verdict, this case underscores the complexities and challenges of reconciling public benefits with individual rights, setting a precedent for similar disputes in the future.