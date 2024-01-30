Lt. Gen. David R. Iverson Assumes Role as USFK Deputy Commander

In a crucial change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Lt. Gen. David R. Iverson has taken over as the new deputy commander of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK). He steps into the shoes of Lt. Gen. Scott L. Pleus, who has served with distinction as the commander of the U.S. 7th Air Force and concurrently as the USFK deputy commander.

Emphasis on South Korea-U.S. Alliance

Iverson, in his address, underscored the value of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, a cornerstone of stability in the Korean Peninsula. He pledged unwavering dedication to the 'fight tonight mission,' a readiness strategy aimed at shielding both South Korea and the United States from imminent threats, notably from North Korea.

Role of U.S. Forces in Korea

USFK Commander Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, during the ceremony, spotlighted the U.S. troops' pivotal function in preserving the armistice from the 1950-53 Korean War, deterring North Korean belligerence, and standing equipped to engage in combat if circumstances necessitate.

Looking Forward

Prior to this role, Iverson served as the director of the Air and Cyberspace Operations at U.S. Pacific Air Forces in Hawaii. Pleus, on the other hand, will transition to a new position as director of staff at the U.S. Air Force's headquarters in the Pentagon. In the face of North Korea's aggressive nuclear stance, the South Korea-U.S. alliance's commitment to deterrence and diplomacy remains a key factor in achieving peace on the Korean Peninsula.