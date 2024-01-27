LSU Women's Tennis Faces First Defeat of 2024 Season Against Pepperdine

The LSU women's tennis team grappled with their first loss of the 2024 dual season, falling to the No. 6-ranked Pepperdine Waves at the Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center. The match ended in a decisive 4-0 victory for Pepperdine, marking a challenging start for the LSU team despite their initial edge in the doubles.

Doubles: A Pivotal Start

LSU started strong in the doubles with Aran Teixid� Garcia and Florentine Dekkers, who secured their set with a 6-3 win. However, the Pepperdine team retaliated to clinch the doubles point, shifting the momentum in their favor. Pepperdine's Nikki Redelijk and Anna Campana, along with their No. 4-ranked duo of Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen, scored victories that provided Pepperdine the initial advantage.

Singles: Pepperdine's Unyielding Dominance

In the singles matches, the Pepperdine players showcased their prowess. Vivian Yang, Jasmine Conway, and Lisa Zaar each triumphed in their respective matches. Lisa Zaar, battling at the No. 1 court, clinched the overall victory for Pepperdine, leaving no room for LSU's comeback.

Looking Ahead: LSU's Redemption

The LSU women's tennis team, now recuperating from their defeat, is eager for their upcoming home games at the LSU Tennis Complex. They anticipate the energy and support of their fans as they prepare to face the Rice Owls in their next match. LSU Women's Tennis continues to update their fans and followers through their social media accounts, keeping the spirit of the game alive despite the setback.