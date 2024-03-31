LSU Coach Kim Mulkey Condemns LA Times for 'Sexist' Commentary, Defends Players

LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey took a strong stand against what she perceived as sexist commentary from a Los Angeles Times column, which described her players as "dirty debutantes." In a vehement response, Mulkey highlighted the inappropriateness and unfairness of attacking young athletes with derogatory labels. Angel Reese, a standout player for LSU, joined her coach in defense, underscoring the team's unity and dismissing external criticisms. This incident not only spotlights the ongoing issue of sexism within sports media but also showcases the resilience and solidarity of the LSU women's basketball team.
The Controversy Unfolds
Kim Mulkey's criticism of the LA Times article came on the heels of a profile by The Washington Post that Mulkey felt was unfairly critical. Both instances prompted Mulkey to publically defend her program and her players. The LA Times piece, in particular, struck a nerve, leading to a broader conversation about how female athletes are portrayed in the media. Mulkey's defense of her players was emphatic, calling out the sexist undertones and demanding respect for her team.
Community and Team Support
Following Mulkey's comments, there was a significant outpouring of support from the LSU community and beyond. Players, including Angel Reese, publicly backed their coach's stance against the LA Times, emphasizing the team's cohesion and moral support for one another. This incident illustrated the strong bond within the team and highlighted the importance of standing up against negative and unfair media portrayals.
Implications for the Future
The backlash against the LA Times article led to revisions in the piece, with the newspaper stating that the original language did not meet its editorial standards. This episode raises significant questions about the portrayal of female athletes and teams in the media, and the need for a more respectful discourse. As the conversation around sexism in sports media continues, the LSU women's basketball team's response serves as a powerful example of advocating for dignity and respect.
LSU Coach Kim Mulkey Condemns LA Times for 'Sexist' Commentary, Defends Players
LSU women's basketball coach and players defend against sexist commentary, highlighting the team's resilience and unity in the face of media criticism.
Follow Us
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey took a strong stand against what she perceived as sexist commentary from a Los Angeles Times column, which described her players as "dirty debutantes." In a vehement response, Mulkey highlighted the inappropriateness and unfairness of attacking young athletes with derogatory labels. Angel Reese, a standout player for LSU, joined her coach in defense, underscoring the team's unity and dismissing external criticisms. This incident not only spotlights the ongoing issue of sexism within sports media but also showcases the resilience and solidarity of the LSU women's basketball team.
The Controversy Unfolds
Kim Mulkey's criticism of the LA Times article came on the heels of a profile by The Washington Post that Mulkey felt was unfairly critical. Both instances prompted Mulkey to publically defend her program and her players. The LA Times piece, in particular, struck a nerve, leading to a broader conversation about how female athletes are portrayed in the media. Mulkey's defense of her players was emphatic, calling out the sexist undertones and demanding respect for her team.
Community and Team Support
Following Mulkey's comments, there was a significant outpouring of support from the LSU community and beyond. Players, including Angel Reese, publicly backed their coach's stance against the LA Times, emphasizing the team's cohesion and moral support for one another. This incident illustrated the strong bond within the team and highlighted the importance of standing up against negative and unfair media portrayals.
Implications for the Future
The backlash against the LA Times article led to revisions in the piece, with the newspaper stating that the original language did not meet its editorial standards. This episode raises significant questions about the portrayal of female athletes and teams in the media, and the need for a more respectful discourse. As the conversation around sexism in sports media continues, the LSU women's basketball team's response serves as a powerful example of advocating for dignity and respect.