en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

LQR House Inc. Reports a Staggering 458% YOY Revenue Increase

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:23 am EST
LQR House Inc. Reports a Staggering 458% YOY Revenue Increase

LQR House Inc., a niche ecommerce platform focusing on the spirits and beverage industry, has announced a remarkable 458% year-over-year (YOY) revenue increase for December 2023. The firm’s revenue rose from $74,053 in December 2022 to a staggering $339,713 in December 2023. This growth aligns with the National Retail Federation’s forecast, which projected record-breaking holiday spending between $957.3 billion and $966.6 billion for November and December 2023.

Factors Fueling Growth

Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR House, attributed the company’s significant growth to the holiday season, typically the peak period for ecommerce and alcohol sales. He believes the results reflect the value LQR House provides to its customers.

Services Offered

LQR House operates the alcohol marketplace cwspirits.com and functions as a digital marketing agency specializing in the alcohol industry. It offers brand development services, develops premium limited batch spirit brands, and operates a wine club, primarily serving clients in the United States. The company leverages software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to enhance the consumer experience, using a network of over 550 figures in the alcohol space to increase brand visibility.

Future Plans and Projections

LQR House aims to maintain its impressive growth and plans to continue disrupting the beverage industry while providing value to its shareholders. However, it’s worth mentioning that the company’s forward-looking statements about its expectations for future financial conditions, strategies, and potential risks are subject to uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance.

0
Business United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

DriveItAway Holdings Inc. Poised for Growth Amid Favorable Industry Conditions

By Israel Ojoko

Otis Worldwide: A Beacon of Stability Amid High-Risk Investing

By Waqas Arain

Harnessing the Power of MT4 Tools in Market Sentiment Analysis

By Ayesha Mumtaz

EU's New Laws to Protect Rice Industry: Implications for Indian Market

By Hadeel Hashem

PatrioticPro.com Surpasses 5,000 Contractor Members, Reflects Rising C ...
@Business · 1 min
PatrioticPro.com Surpasses 5,000 Contractor Members, Reflects Rising C ...
heart comment 0
Greece to Import Workers from Multiple Countries to Boost Labor Force

By Safak Costu

Greece to Import Workers from Multiple Countries to Boost Labor Force
Columbus McKinnon Corp. Welcomes Kristine Moser as Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

By BNN Correspondents

Columbus McKinnon Corp. Welcomes Kristine Moser as Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
Richard W. Engel Jr. Takes Helm as New Managing Partner of Armstrong Teasdale

By BNN Correspondents

Richard W. Engel Jr. Takes Helm as New Managing Partner of Armstrong Teasdale
AI Firm Meeranda to Showcase Innovations at Microsoft Reactor PitchFest

By Justice Nwafor

AI Firm Meeranda to Showcase Innovations at Microsoft Reactor PitchFest
Latest Headlines
World News
Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects
31 seconds
Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects
Navigating the Political Landscape: Advice and Insights for Young Women
48 seconds
Navigating the Political Landscape: Advice and Insights for Young Women
Illegal Immigration Crisis Escalates: Over 302,000 Migrant Encounters at U.S. Border
53 seconds
Illegal Immigration Crisis Escalates: Over 302,000 Migrant Encounters at U.S. Border
California's Nursing Shortage Spurs Shift to Pricier Private Colleges
56 seconds
California's Nursing Shortage Spurs Shift to Pricier Private Colleges
JAK Inhibitors Show Promise in Treating Rheumatoid Arthritis, Japanese Study Says
1 min
JAK Inhibitors Show Promise in Treating Rheumatoid Arthritis, Japanese Study Says
President Erdoğan Extends Condolences to Iran: A Gesture of Solidarity and Shared Resolve
1 min
President Erdoğan Extends Condolences to Iran: A Gesture of Solidarity and Shared Resolve
Newton R. Russell: A Legacy of Public Service and Pension Reform
1 min
Newton R. Russell: A Legacy of Public Service and Pension Reform
Jeremy Lin Leads New Taipei Kings to Victory in EASL Tournament
2 mins
Jeremy Lin Leads New Taipei Kings to Victory in EASL Tournament
James Cook: A Pivotal Figure in the NFL Season Gearing Up for Week 18
2 mins
James Cook: A Pivotal Figure in the NFL Season Gearing Up for Week 18
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
10 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app