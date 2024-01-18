Loyola University Maryland Acknowledges Historical Ties to Slavery

Loyola University Maryland, in an unprecedented move, has stepped forward to acknowledge its historical ties to the infamous 1838 sale of 272 enslaved individuals. This sale was conducted by two Jesuit priests, who also held the position of presidents at Georgetown University. The sale, known for its inhumane breaking up of families, was used to clear Georgetown's debts.

A Long Kept Secret

Although Georgetown's connection to the sale has long been established and the university has undertaken several measures for atonement, including renaming buildings, public apologies, providing admissions preferences, and financial contributions to descendants of the enslaved, Loyola had kept its connections under wraps until now.

Unearthing the Ties

A task force, established at Loyola two years ago, unearthed evidence linking the university to the sale. A letter from 1859 was discovered, which linked the sale's debt to the founding of Loyola. As a result of this discovery, the task force has suggested a series of actions, including further research, a complete retelling of the university's history, and making the campus more accessible to descendants of the enslaved and local Baltimore residents. Other recommendations include renaming buildings and securing funding to continue this work.

Higher Education and Slavery

Loyola's acknowledgment is part of a broader movement within the academic community to address the role of slavery in the history of higher education. Over 100 institutions are currently examining their pasts, leading to various initiatives such as memorials, exhibits, and oral history projects.

Further Revelations

The task force at Loyola also uncovered that Loyola Jesuits, including its first president, likely rented enslaved 'servants' from 1855 to 1860. Census records from 1860 also indicated the Jesuits owned an enslaved woman. The task force is committed to uncovering more stories from the past, recognizing this work as central to Loyola's mission as a Jesuit Catholic university.