Loyola Students Host Charity Spring Formal, Raise Over $500 for Palestine Children's Relief

Loyola University students Abigail Schmidt, Savannah Bergeron, Ty Johnson, Aiden O'Connor, and Sofia Christ identified a unique opportunity to blend entertainment with philanthropy. Their initiative led to a spring formal house party on March 2, aimed at supporting the Palestine Children's Relief Fund. Through an innovative approach involving a cover fee with a 'pay what you can' suggestion, the event successfully raised over $500 for the cause.

Blending Fun with Charity

The event was not just a regular house show; it was organized with the intention of making a difference. According to journalism junior Abigail Schmidt, the motivation was clear: to create an event that provided Loyola students with the joy of live music and the chance to dress up, all while supporting Palestinian medical aid. The party featured performances by Juleser, Dami, Crave, with Ty Johnson taking on the role of the DJ for the night. The setup included prom-like decorations and a photo booth, enhancing the festive atmosphere.

A Community Effort

The initiative showcased the power of community and the impact collective efforts can have on global issues. Mimi Ryall and Aidan Pilley were crowned best dressed, highlighting the event's fun and engaging nature. Savannah Bergeron emphasized the group's intent to organize more themed shows in the future, indicating a sustained commitment to leveraging local events for charitable causes. This approach not only provides a platform for raising awareness and funds but also strengthens community bonds.

Future Plans and Implications

The success of the spring formal house party has set a precedent for future events, with the group planning to explore different themes to keep the momentum going. The initiative serves as an inspiring example of how creativity and social awareness can be harmoniously blended to effect change. As the Loyola community continues to support these endeavors, the potential for making a significant impact on global humanitarian issues looks promising. The efforts of Schmidt, Bergeron, Johnson, O'Connor, and Christ demonstrate the profound influence of youth activism and the power of small-scale events in contributing to larger causes.