Lower Nazareth’s Double-Branded Hilton Hotel Acquired for $27.3M

The hotel property in Lower Nazareth Township, known for its unique dual-brand representation of Home2 Suites and Tru by Hilton, has been sold for a sum of $27.3 million. Situated at 3882 Eastgate Blvd, near the junction of Routes 33 and 248, the property was acquired by Eastgate Boulevard LLC on December 11, according to Northampton County real estate records.

Buyer’s Profile

Eastgate Boulevard LLC bears a connection to the Lancaster-based High Real Estate Group. The group has carved a niche for itself in real estate services across six states, with its diversified portfolio of services.

Property Features

The hotel, inaugurated in the summer of 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, offers 149 rooms. These rooms are distributed across separate wings for each brand. The Home2 Suites brand is designed with the extended stay guests in mind. It boasts all-suite rooms with kitchens and outdoor patios. On the other hand, the Tru brand is clearly aimed at millennials, with its vibrant-colored lobbies and gourmet snack stations.

Seller’s Future Plans

The seller, Central Pa Equities 26, is linked to Springwood Hospitality. This company is known for its work in the development and management of Hilton properties. Springwood is currently working on another hotel project, a SpringHill Suites by Marriott, which is located nearby. In addition, it is preparing to open a Fairfield Inn & Suites in Bethlehem Township. Both properties are slated to open in the summer.

In the broader context, Hilton Worldwide’s stock has opened at $182.09 on Tuesday, following a price objective boost by Jefferies Financial Group. The company also announced a $3.00 billion stock repurchase plan, signaling a robust financial standing.