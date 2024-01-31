Lowell Township Leverages Grant for Industrial Park Development, Promises Economic Surge

Michigan's Lowell Township is set to transform a 237-acre site into a major industrial park named the Covenant Business Park. A long-envisioned part of the municipal master plan, the project is finally moving ahead after overcoming hurdles related to inadequate infrastructure. This progress is largely attributable to a collaboration involving the township, The Right Place, Inc., and developer Franklin Partners.

The Right Place at the Right Time

The Right Place, Inc., an economic development organization, managed to secure a $17.5 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. These funds, accounting for around half of the total $35 million required for site readiness, will be used to establish necessary infrastructure, including connecting the site to the city's wastewater plant.

A Vision for Lowell Township

The proposed layout for the Covenant Business Park includes an array of retail spaces, hotels, and other structures. The project holds considerable promise for the local economy, with the potential to create up to 3,000 high-paying jobs and generate an estimated $150 million in annual payroll. This economic injection could stimulate growth in downtown businesses, restaurants, and schools.

Embracing Change and Community Response

Historically a farming community, Lowell Township is evolving in response to shifting land values and a growing emphasis on residential and commercial uses. Interestingly, the community reaction to the project has been overwhelmingly positive. Open houses have been scheduled, giving residents the opportunity to learn more about the planned developments.

Addressing Broader Regional and State Economic Needs

While the current progress is promising, Travis Alden of The Right Place reminds that it represents just the start of fulfilling broader regional and state economic development needs. More so, considering the region's low industrial vacancy rate, which hovers around 1.5%.